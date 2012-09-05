Sept 05 -
Summary analysis -- Barclays Bank Ireland PLC --------------------- 05-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Ireland
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Apr-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
03-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
26-Nov-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' negative outlook on Ireland-based Barclays
Bank Ireland PLC (BBI) reflects that on the Irish sovereign. Any positive or
negative movement in the Irish sovereign rating would likely lead to a similar
movement in the ratings on BBI.
We could also lower the ratings on BBI if:
-- BBI materially increases its exposure to the domestic Irish economy,
such that Irish exposures account for more than 40% of its total assets. This
could lead us to lower the ratings by one notch, equalizing them with our
sovereign rating on Ireland; or
-- We no longer consider the company to be "core" to Barclays under our
group methodology criteria. While we consider this to be highly unlikely, it
could arise from a period of sustained weak operating performance or evidence
that BBI's activities are becoming less important to, or less integrated with,
those of the group.
Rationale
We designate BBI as a "core" subsidiary of 100% owner Barclays group, as
defined in our group ratings methodology. As a result, we would potentially
equalize the ratings on BBI with other "core" operating companies of the
group, including the main banking entity Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1).
However, given our view of BBI as a bank with "medium" domestic Irish
exposure, the long-term rating on BBI is capped at one notch above our
long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Ireland (Ireland,
BBB+/Stable/A-2). We do not assign a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to BBI.