Feb 13 - Progress continues to be made towards a near-term sovereign debt restructuring in Greece. The protracted nature of negotiations has, however, raised the question of what would happen to the domestic telecoms sector and to Fitch's rating of OTE ('BB'/Rating Watch Evolving) in the event that, against our current base case of an orderly Greek sovereign default, Greece was instead to undergo a disorderly default and potentially exit the Eurozone in the near-term.

Under Fitch's existing base case scenario of an orderly Greek sovereign debt restructuring and default there remains modest potential upside in OTE's 'BB' / Watch Evolving rating as long as the company remains euro-denominated and Deutsche Telekom ('BBB+'/Stable) retains its public-stated policy to provide back-up liquidity support if required.

However, in a worst case, hypothetical event where Greece exits the Eurozone, Fitch assumes no nationalisation of the telecom sector or of OTE. While it would still be one of the stronger corporations in Greece, the company would be faced with the enormous task of servicing its Euro-denominated bonds from a devaluing Drachma cash flow. Quite apart from the immediate and likely catastrophic rise in leverage, OTE's only recourse to raise Drachma revenue to service this amount of debt would be to dramatically increase domestic telecoms tariffs. Not only would this action prove publicly unpalatable, but more practically, OTE would be in a seriously disadvantaged position relative to its two domestic competitors, Wind Hellas, which has no material financial debt following a restructuring, and Vodafone ('A-'/Stable), a global corporation with central funding raised outside Greece. Neither of these companies would necessarily be forced into tariff rises.

In rating terms, the resultant liquidity crunch for OTE caused by the redenomination of its debt would likely prompt an immediate rating downgrade into the 'C' or 'D' rating categories. Deutsche Telekom, who Fitch currently views as an important source of emergency liquidity in an orderly default scenario, would lack the commercial incentive, in Fitch's opinion, to provide further support. As a result, Fitch believes DT would either have to consider writing-down its equity stake and provide liquidity, which seems highly unlikley, or more plausibly let unremunerated OTE bond creditors pursue the company in the Greek bankruptcy courts and write-off its equity stake.

An alternative stress scenario would arise under a disorderly Greek sovereign debt restructuring, but one that did not, initially at least, involve an exit from the euro. In such a case, Fitch believes the sharply higher risk of an eventual euro exit would leave OTE's rating inconsistent with a rating in the 'BB' category, and the ratings would be lowered within the low 'B' rating category.

Further detail on Fitch's research on Eurozone sovereign default stress tests for corporates can be found in the report, 'Euro-zone Default Stress for Corporates,' 21 July 2011.