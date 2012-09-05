(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Republic of Croatia's
Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The
agency has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and the
Country Ceiling at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook revision reflects the government's progress in developing a
medium-term plan to address the country's fiscal challenges. Implementation
risks are nevertheless high and the GDP growth outlook is weak. The key
challenge facing the government will be to further reduce its deficit and
implement structural reforms against a backdrop of prolonged low economic
growth.
The public finances remain a key rating driver and Fitch considers Croatia's
public debt dynamics to be unsustainable without a credible medium-term fiscal
consolidation plan. The revision to a Stable Outlook is therefore based on the
government maintaining a tight medium-term fiscal stance in line with the
requirements set by the fiscal responsibility law.
The government is on track to meet the 2012 general government deficit target of
3.8% of GDP in 2012, down from 5% in 2011, despite the recessionary environment.
Revenue growth has over-performed Fitch's baseline mainly owing to improvements
in tax compliance. A reduction in government expenditure, particularly related
to the public sector wage bill, should play a bigger role in the H212 and in
2013 as a result of changes to labour laws.
Fitch views positively the government's efforts to improve tax compliance and to
fight tax avoidance. Such efforts have been well-targeted and have borne fruit
in a short-time frame. Fitch also believes that the changes to the labour laws
and collective agreements would make the public sector wage bill more flexible
and responsive to the economic cycle.
The stock of public debt increased from 38% of GDP in 2005 to 45.7% in 2011
(63.5% including guarantees). Under its baseline fiscal projections, Fitch
assumes that the government will reduce expenditures by 1% of GDP each year
until a primary balance is achieved in line with the fiscal responsibility law.
Under this scenario public debt peaks at 58% of GDP in 2015 and declines from
2016.
A light sovereign amortisation schedule will keep borrowing needs modest in the
short-term. The sovereign has no external bonds maturing until April 2014.
Financing capacity is supported by a domestic market underpinned by pension
funds and a liquid banking sector.
Domestic banks are becoming increasingly inter-dependent with the sovereign due
to their increased holdings of T-Bills and loans to central government. This
inter-dependence puts greater emphasis on the government's ability to
consolidate the public finances and maintain market confidence. In this respect,
the government meeting its budget deficit target and the stabilisation of the
public debt ratios are key to preserving the investment grade rating.
The Croatian economy is facing a growth problem. The country has been unable to
return to growth since the 2008 crisis. On Fitch's latest forecasts, Croatia
faces the prospect of a real GDP contraction of 1.7% in 2012, followed by
anaemic growth of 1.5% in the medium-term. Weakness in Italy and other key EU
export markets are a drag on export growth. This poses a threat to the country's
fiscal adjustment and its debt dynamics.
In Fitch's view comprehensive labour market reform which tackles rigidities in
both private and public sector is important to improve competitiveness, support
medium-term GDP growth potential and preserve Croatia's investment grade rating.
The government has carried out changes to the labour laws which tackle the
flexibility of wages in the public sector. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view, the
low labour participation rate in the economy is a key structural bottleneck.
Croatia's sharp current account adjustment, to 0.7% of GDP in 2011 from a
deficit of 9% of GDP in 2008, has helped to ease external financing concerns.
Rollover rates on external debt have held up well so far and Croatia has managed
to finance external deficits without IMF support. However, Croatia's external
financing requirements remain substantial, owing to a heavy external debt
amortisation schedule. This leaves the country exposed to changes in investor
sentiment and the willingness of parent banks (mainly Italian and Austrian) and
companies to continue to roll-over funding.
Croatia is set to join the EU in July 2013. EU accession will strengthen the
country's governance and, over the medium-term, unlock substantial external
financing sources. EU membership is also supportive of an increase in inward
foreign direct investment and will provide an anchor for fiscal policy as future
governments will have to submit Convergence Programmes and National Reform
Programmes annually to the EU
In terms of potential rating triggers, significant slippage against fiscal
targets would lead to a negative rating action. Balance of payment pressures
that led to a sustained fall in foreign exchange reserves, for example triggered
by an intensification of the eurozone crisis, would also put downward pressure
on the rating.
Conversely, the government meeting its budget deficit targets, stabilisation of
the public debt ratios and return to sustainable GDP growth would stabilise the
rating. Progress on structural reforms would also be rating positive.