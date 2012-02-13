BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 BPS from June 12
* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive's (an ABS transaction) pass-through certificates (PTCs) as follows:
INR236.45m Series C affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series D affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series E affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series F affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series G affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series H affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series I affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series J affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series K affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series L affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series M affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series N affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series O affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series P affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series Q affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series R affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series S affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series T affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series U affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR236.45m Series V affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR161.10m Series W affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The transaction is a securitisation of lease receivables due to Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited from the Ministry of Railways, the Government of India, in respect of certain rolling stock assets that were leased by means of an agreement dated 9 July 2008.
The affirmation is based on the credit quality of the underlying obligor, the Ministry of Railways, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address the ultimate payment of principal to the PTC investors by the legal final maturity date of 15 April 2023, in accordance with the transaction documentation.
