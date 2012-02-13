(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd's (BLCL) INR250m commercial paper (CP)/non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

The affirmation reflects BLCL's proven track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile, with stable operating margins over the last six years (FY11 (financial year ending March)-FY10: 6.7%) and a robust liquidity position, as reflected in its cash balance of over INR2bn since FY09. Fitch expects the company to maintain its strong liquidity in the medium-term in the absence of any debt-led capex plans.

The rating also reflects BLCL's diversified presence in several business segments, which partly protects it from the cyclicality of individual strategic business units (SBUs). The company also maintains its market leadership position in industrial packaging, industrial lubricants, synthetic fat liquors, and tours & travel (TT) SBUs. The rating also factors in the continued operational support from the Government of India (GoI, a majority shareholder) and from other public sector undertakings (PSUs), as BLCL provides services to the GoI and PSUs through its logistics infrastructure & services and TT SBUs.

Negative rating guideline include a significant deterioration in BLCL's cash balance coupled with any major debt-led capex plan, resulting in a significant deterioration in its liquidity back up.

BLCL has been accorded "Mini Ratna (Category 1)" status by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GoI. Companies with Mini Ratna status can invest up to INR2.5bn in projects without seeking the government's approval and exercise greater financial and operational powers. This status gives BLCL greater managerial and commercial autonomy in its merger and amalgamation, JV, and capital expenditure initiatives. In FY11, BLCL achieved revenues of INR19,861.6m (FY10: INR16,133.2m), an operating EBITDA of INR1,339.5m (INR1,090.6m) and a profit after tax of INR1,210.9m (INR1,172.9m). BLCL generated cash flow from operation of INR994m in FY11 (FY10: INR929.2m).