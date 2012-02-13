(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque Spa's (CVA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on CVA's Long-term IDR is Stable.

CVA's rating is derived from its standalone assessment, which has been lowered to 'A' from 'A+', and benefits from a one-notch uplift for the financial and strategic ties with the Autonomous Region of Valle D'Aosta (VdA; 'AA-'/Negative), which owns 100% of CVA's shares through Finaosta, a financial holding company wholly owned by VdA. The uplift was also reduced by one notch, taking the final rating to 'A+' from 'AA'.

The action follows, but is not directly related to, the agency's downgrade of the Autonomous Region of Valle D'Aosta's rating to which CVA's rating is linked. The action on VdA was triggered by the downgrade of the Italian sovereign's Long-term foreign currency rating to 'A-'/Negative on January 27, 2012.

Fitch's rationale for the downgrade of CVA's standalone credit profile stems from a more cautious assessment of CVA's operating environment and risks related to its exposure to the Italian electricity market dynamics. CVA, as a hydropower generator, remains fully exposed to volume and price volatility. While this feature has enabled CVA to generate generous earnings margins in past buoyant market scenarios, the gloomy outlook for the Italian electricity market and economic environment suggests that CVA's earnings could be under pressure.

Fitch has also reduced to one notch the uplift from which CVA's ratings benefit as a result of its linkage to its shareholder. This is driven by the change in the dividend policy established and consolidated over the past three years. Fitch considers that CVA displays a greater degree of financial independence from its shareholder and acknowledges that the company has matured as a financially sound subsidiary that is now actively contributing to the budget of its parent through a stable dividend flow.

Fitch also notes the recent rationalization of Finaosta holdings' portfolio that saw the sale to CVA of its 49% share capital in Deval Spa (Deval) and Vallenergie Spa (Vallenergie). In a subsequent and separate transaction CVA purchased the remaining 51% of Deval and Vallenergie shares from Enel Spa for an enterprise value of EUR100m.

Deval is an electricity distribution company in Valle d'Aosta with a network of approximately 3,900 km, while Vallenergie manages the sale of electricity on the local enhanced protection market, serving about 107,000 customers.

CVA's liquidity and financial metrics remain strong. In 2011, the net financial position including the financial assets representing investments in medium and long term securities remained positive, despite a cash outflow of close to EUR70m related to the above-mentioned acquisitions.

The company held a well-balanced and diversified investment portfolio that amounted to EUR304m, against outstanding debt of EUR225m at YE10. Funds from operations and EBITDA gross leverage is expected to deteriorate in 2011 as a result of lower EBITDA generation and an increase in debt (expected to reach EUR250m), which also reflects the consolidation of the debt in the newly acquired companies.