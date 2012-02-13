(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Compagnia Valdostana
delle Acque Spa's (CVA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'A+' from 'AA' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The Outlook on CVA's Long-term IDR is Stable.
CVA's rating is derived from its standalone assessment,
which has been lowered to 'A' from 'A+', and benefits from a
one-notch uplift for the financial and strategic ties with the
Autonomous Region of Valle D'Aosta (VdA; 'AA-'/Negative), which
owns 100% of CVA's shares through Finaosta, a financial holding
company wholly owned by VdA. The uplift was also reduced by one
notch, taking the final rating to 'A+' from 'AA'.
The action follows, but is not directly related to, the
agency's downgrade of the Autonomous Region of Valle D'Aosta's
rating to which CVA's rating is linked. The action on VdA was
triggered by the downgrade of the Italian sovereign's Long-term
foreign currency rating to 'A-'/Negative on January 27, 2012.
Fitch's rationale for the downgrade of CVA's standalone
credit profile stems from a more cautious assessment of CVA's
operating environment and risks related to its exposure to the
Italian electricity market dynamics. CVA, as a hydropower
generator, remains fully exposed to volume and price volatility.
While this feature has enabled CVA to generate generous earnings
margins in past buoyant market scenarios, the gloomy outlook for
the Italian electricity market and economic environment suggests
that CVA's earnings could be under pressure.
Fitch has also reduced to one notch the uplift from which
CVA's ratings benefit as a result of its linkage to its
shareholder. This is driven by the change in the dividend policy
established and consolidated over the past three years. Fitch
considers that CVA displays a greater degree of financial
independence from its shareholder and acknowledges that the
company has matured as a financially sound subsidiary that is
now actively contributing to the budget of its parent through a
stable dividend flow.
Fitch also notes the recent rationalization of Finaosta
holdings' portfolio that saw the sale to CVA of its 49% share
capital in Deval Spa (Deval) and Vallenergie Spa (Vallenergie).
In a subsequent and separate transaction CVA purchased the
remaining 51% of Deval and Vallenergie shares from Enel Spa
for an enterprise value of EUR100m.
Deval is an electricity distribution company in Valle
d'Aosta with a network of approximately 3,900 km, while
Vallenergie manages the sale of electricity on the local
enhanced protection market, serving about 107,000 customers.
CVA's liquidity and financial metrics remain strong. In
2011, the net financial position including the financial assets
representing investments in medium and long term securities
remained positive, despite a cash outflow of close to EUR70m
related to the above-mentioned acquisitions.
The company held a well-balanced and diversified investment
portfolio that amounted to EUR304m, against outstanding debt of
EUR225m at YE10. Funds from operations and EBITDA gross leverage
is expected to deteriorate in 2011 as a result of lower EBITDA
generation and an increase in debt (expected to reach EUR250m),
which also reflects the consolidation of the debt in the newly
acquired companies.