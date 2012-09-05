Sept 05 -
Summary analysis -- Coleman Cable Inc. ---------------------------- 05-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Misc. fabricated
wire products
Mult. CUSIP6: 193459
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jan-2010 B+/-- B+/--
21-Mar-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Waukegan, Ill.-based Coleman Cable Inc. reflects what Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services considers to be the company's "weak" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The business risk assessment
incorporates Coleman's exposure to the competitive characteristics of the wire
and cable industry, which is highly fragmented, subject to raw materials price
volatility, and typically exhibits low margins. Still, Coleman's diversified,
branded product set, and long-term distributor relationships offset the
industry factors somewhat. Our financial risk assessment considers Coleman's
acquisitive growth strategy, recent credit metrics, good history of positive
cash flow generation, and its adequate liquidity position.
Under our base-case scenario, Coleman's 2012 adjusted EBITDA could approach
$100 million, compared with $80 million in 2011. We expect volumes to expand
in the mid-single-digit percentage range in 2012 and 2013, driven by a
continued, albeit modest, economic expansion. Key assumptions underlying our
forecast include:
-- Sluggish annual real GDP growth of 2% in 2012 and 2013 in the U.S.;
-- Nonresidential construction remains weak throughout 2013; and
-- No material positive or negative changes to EBITDA margins related to
variations in copper costs.