Sept 05 -

Summary analysis -- Coleman Cable Inc. ---------------------------- 05-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Misc. fabricated

wire products

Mult. CUSIP6: 193459

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jan-2010 B+/-- B+/--

21-Mar-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Waukegan, Ill.-based Coleman Cable Inc. reflects what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The business risk assessment incorporates Coleman's exposure to the competitive characteristics of the wire and cable industry, which is highly fragmented, subject to raw materials price volatility, and typically exhibits low margins. Still, Coleman's diversified, branded product set, and long-term distributor relationships offset the industry factors somewhat. Our financial risk assessment considers Coleman's acquisitive growth strategy, recent credit metrics, good history of positive cash flow generation, and its adequate liquidity position.

Under our base-case scenario, Coleman's 2012 adjusted EBITDA could approach $100 million, compared with $80 million in 2011. We expect volumes to expand in the mid-single-digit percentage range in 2012 and 2013, driven by a continued, albeit modest, economic expansion. Key assumptions underlying our forecast include:

-- Sluggish annual real GDP growth of 2% in 2012 and 2013 in the U.S.;

-- Nonresidential construction remains weak throughout 2013; and

-- No material positive or negative changes to EBITDA margins related to variations in copper costs.