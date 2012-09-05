Sept 05 -
Summary analysis -- Hutchison Ports (U.K.) Ltd. ------------------- 05-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Marine cargo
handling
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jun-2003 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
12-Jun-2003 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
Rationale
The rating on U.K.-based marine cargo handling company Hutchison Ports (U.K.)
Ltd. (HPUK) reflects its status as a fully consolidated subsidiary and holding
company for the port interests in the U.K. of Hong Kong-based conglomerate
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL; A-/Stable/-), whose ports and related services
division, Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH; not rated), is one of the world's
largest independent port operators and developers. In our view, the parent
company would provide support to HPUK if needed. As a result, the ratings and
outlook on HPUK are equalized with those on its main parent.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses HPUK's stand-alone credit profile
at 'bb'. We consider HPUK's business risk profile to be "strong", reflecting
the company's strong business position, owing to its ownership of the Port of
Felixstowe Ltd. (not rated), the largest container port in the U.K. HPUK
generates fairly stable cash flows and resilient operating margins, even
during periods of economic downturn. Although we believe that HPUK will
maintain its position as a market leader, secured by high barriers to entry in
the port industry, we anticipate increasing competition when the London
Gateway port becomes operational.
On the other hand, we assess HPUK's financial risk profile as "aggressive".
This reflects the company's relatively high leverage alongside weak cash flow
protection measures. Our assessment of financial risk also takes into account
HPUK's significant investments in its U.K. port infrastructure, which is only
deferrable to a limited extent and is necessary for the company to maintain
its competitive position. Nevertheless, we understand that HPUK would benefit
from parental support from HWL if needed.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We believe that volumes throughput at HPUK will be impaired by the weak
economic environment in the U.K. However, in our view, increases in prices and
cost-cutting measures should support the company's EBITDA for 2012.
Our base-case scenario for 2012 and 2013 assumes modest growth in volumes,
moving somewhat in line with U.K. GDP. We estimate that in 2012 and 2013, GDP
will increase by 0.5% and 1.0%, respectively. We also estimate that the
company will increase its prices in line with, or slightly below, inflation.
We expect that Consumer Price Index inflation will be 2.7% in 2012 and 2.2% in
2013 for the U.K. Taking account of these factors, as well as cost-cutting
measures, we forecast that reported EBITDA will reach GBP86.5 and GBP90 million in
2012 and 2013, respectively, and that the reported EBITDA margin will remain
at 28%.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In view of the bullet repayment on HPUK's fixed-interest-rate, 17-year, GBP325
million bond due in 2015, cash flow protection measures will remain low, in
our opinion. We believe that HPUK's future cash flow adequacy and capital
structure will depend on the timing, financing requirements, and sources of
funds for the company's medium- and long-term expansion plans. Accordingly,
our base-case scenario does not include additional debt to fund extraordinary
investments over the next two years. As a result, we forecast that the
company's cash flow protection measures will remain relatively stable within
this period, specifically, Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt and total debt to EBITDA of about 12%-13% and 6x,
respectively.
Liquidity
We assess HPUK's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria. In the 12
months to August 21, 2013, we anticipate that sources of liquidity will cover
uses of liquidity by 2.5x, and that coverage will remain in excess of 1x for
the following year.
As of Aug. 21, 2012, HPUK's key sources of liquidity over the next 12 months
include:
-- Cash and long-term investments of approximately GBP55.4 million; and
-- Our forecast of funds from operations of about GBP51.7 million.
Our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity needs over the next 12
months:
-- Capital needs of about GBP33.2 million in the 12 months to August 2013;
-- Dividends of about GBP5 million; and
-- No maturities before Dec. 31, 2015.
The documentation for HPUK's GBP325 million bond contains financial covenants
stipulating that the company should maintain EBITDA to consolidated net
interest expense of no less than 2x. A dividend lockup would be triggered if
this were to fall to less than 3x. This ratio has been about 4x for the past
two years.
Outlook
The stable outlook on HPUK reflects that on its parent, HWL. The rating on
HPUK could come under pressure if HWL deviates materially from its articulated
financial leverage target and its liquidity significantly weakens, such that
its cash and liquid funds are less than total borrowings due during the next
two years. Furthermore, we could lower the rating if HWL's adjusted ratio of
consolidated debt to capital exceeds 50% on a sustained basis, which could
happen if its debt-funded investments and acquisitions are more than we
expect; and cash-flow protection, which has been steadily improving due to the
turnaround of its 3G business, weakens and shows no signs of recovering.
We consider upside potential to the rating as limited at this stage due to
HWL's modest credit ratios. However, we may raise the rating if strategic
transactions, including divestments, spin-offs, and initial public offerings
result in a substantial reduction in HWL's consolidated borrowings, and the 3G
business maintains positive free cash flow as it expands its operating scale.
We consider the credit profile to have improved if the ratio of adjusted
consolidated funds from operations to debt of more than 30% is sustained.
We consider it highly likely that the parent company would provide support to
HPUK, should this be necessary. Any change to the rating or outlook on HPUK
would most likely mirror that on the parent company. However, any indication
that HWL's strategic relationship and support has weakened could also result
in a change in the rating on HPUK.
