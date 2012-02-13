Feb 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis under our recently published U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- Credit enhancement has increased across all classes of notes due to the deleveraging of the transaction, and the reserve fund being topped up to its target level via excess spread.

-- We have taken today's rating actions based on our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received.

-- Eurosail 2006-1 is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgages and Southern Pacific Personal Loans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all classes of Eurosail 2006-1 PLC's notes.

Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A2c notes;

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1a and B1c notes; and

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class C1a, C1c, D1a, and D1c notes; and

-- Affirmed our rating on the class E note (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (December 2011). Our analysis reflects our recently published U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011), and our application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

The performance of the transaction has improved since we last reviewed it in June 2010. Credit enhancement has increased across all classes of notes due to the deleveraging of the transaction. The reserve fund has been topped up to its target level via excess spread, and arrears, while high, are stable.

As the currency swap agreement does not comply with our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have carried out our cash flow analysis without the benefit of a currency swap, to determine if the class A2c notes can maintain a rating above the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the counterparty, plus one notch (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). The currency swap provider in this transaction is Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1).

We determined that the class A2c notes cannot maintain a rating above the (ICR) on the counterparty plus one notch, when we do not give credit to the currency swap. We have therefore lowered our rating on these notes to 'AA- (sf)' and placed it on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons. The rating on the class A2c notes was previously on CreditWatch negative for credit and cash flow reasons; however, the rating on these notes is no longer on CreditWatch for credit and cash flow reasons and we have today placed it on CreditWatch negative solely for counterparty reasons (see "S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured Finance Transactions," published on Dec. 6, 2011). We have placed the A2c note on CreditWatch negative as we have not yet received confirmation that the counterparty is posting collateral.

We have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B1a and B1c notes. Credit enhancement levels for both classes of notes have increased since our last review and the revised ratings are commensurate with the levels achieved in our cash flow analysis under our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

Based on our credit and cash flow analyses, we have also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class C1a and C1c notes as the ratings remain commensurate with the levels achieved in our cash flow analysis.

We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class D1a and D1c notes, and affirmed our rating on the class E note, due to the recent improved performance of the transaction, the results of our credit and cash flow analyses, and our view that there is 'little' risk of default in the near term.

We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). However, the scenarios that we have considered under moderate stress conditions did not result in the ratings deteriorating below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each relevant rating level, as outlined in the credit stability criteria.

We expect severe arrears to remain at their current levels, as there are a number of downside risks for nonconforming borrowers. These include inflation, weak economic growth, high unemployment, and fiscal tightening. On the positive side, we expect interest rates to remain low for the foreseeable future.

Eurosail 2006-1 is backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgages Ltd. and Southern Pacific Personal Loans Ltd.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at