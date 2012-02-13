Feb 13 -

-- We believe that Ireland-based paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group PLC will continue to generate substantial positive free operating cash flow, allowing for adjusted debt reductions, despite macroeconomic uncertainties, and we are revising our assessment of the group's business risk profile to satisfactory from fair.

-- We consider the group's focus on reducing debt and extending its maturity profile as supporting factors for the aggressive financial risk profile.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Smurfit Kappa to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The stable outlook primarily reflects our base-case assumption that Smurfit Kappa's operating performance will not weaken materially despite an uncertain macroeconomic and operating environment.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Ireland-based paper and packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Smurfit Kappa) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.

The rating action primarily reflects a revision of the group's business risk profile to "satisfactory" from "fair", as well as our expectations of continued positive free operating cash flow generation over the near to medium term. Furthermore, we view the group's renewed, narrowed, leverage target of unadjusted debt to EBITDA of below 3x over the cycle, as well as a proposed extension of the senior debt facilities as supportive of the group's financial risk profile and liquidity position.

The ratings on Smurfit Kappa continue to reflect the group's aggressive financial risk profile, exposure to volatile raw material prices, and cyclical industry conditions. Balancing these risk factors are the group's satisfactory business risk profile, supported by Smurfit Kappa's leading position in the European containerboard and corrugated board markets, good geographic diversity, and high level of forward integrated operations. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group had estimated adjusted debt of about EUR3.6 billion.

