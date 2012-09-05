(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gestione Commissariale del Comune di Roma's (GC) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' with a Negative Outlook.

The rating action affects approximately EUR6.6bn of financial debt currently outstanding as well as future direct borrowings. Outstanding debt includes two bonds issued by the City of Rome (ISIN: XS0181673798 and XS0097805211), which were transferred from the city to GC's management. The agency has affirmed the bonds' local currency rating at 'A-'.

The affirmation reflects GC's progress towards liquidation of assets and payment of commercial and financial liabilities. Adverse legal changes or unforeseen liabilities that jeopardise the prospect of transforming GC into a pure debt-amortising vehicle once Rome's payables are paid and receivables collected could lead to a downgrade. A negative rating action could also be triggered by a downgrade of the sovereign as GC's ratings are capped at Italy's IDR ('A-'/Negative).

GC's ratings also reflect the Italian government's obligation to make EUR500m per year available to service debt incurred before April 2008 by the City of Rome and pay Rome's commercial liabilities in excess of trade receivables passed to GC as well as service debt incurred by GC from 2011 to cover asset/liabilities mismatch or to re-finance loans and bonds. Therefore, Fitch adopted a top-down approach with a zero-notch difference with the sovereign ratings.

As of 2011 the national government contributes EUR300m and the city EUR200m per year to repay all liabilities transferred to the GC. The Ministry of Finance (MEF) pools the two revenue streams and pays financial lenders directly for debt raised by the GC, while the city of Rome's former bonds and loans are served by the GC. Pending a potential full debt-refinancing, GC will be the recipient of the EUR500m in excess of the loans instalments the MEF pays directly to GC's lenders.

GC may borrow against the EUR500m yearly contribution, until at least 2048. A 2011 loan from banks provided EUR1.4bn, as the net present value of annual contributions for the fiscal years 2011-2013. Part of the resources helped pay down commercial liabilities which have declined to EUR600m from close to EUR2bn in mid-2010. A second loan for up to EUR2.5bn has been arranged with Cassa Depositi and Prestiti ('A-'/Negative) and will be repaid over 2014-2040, if drawn down. Both loans are serviced directly by the MEF.

The EUR1.4bn proceeds contributed to return EUR1bn to the city of Rome (particularly the cash advance of EUR577m outstanding at the beginning of 2011 and part of the EUR2bn earmarked funds as they are no longer subordinated to the repayment of other GC's liabilities) and to serve financial debt. In 2011 and the medium term, this will be about EUR500m. While drawdowns from the EUR2.5bn loan will contribute to debt servicing over the medium term, the collection of receivables also contribute to GC's liquidity. In 2011, about EUR100m of receivables were turned to cash.

A similar EUR100m might be cashed in 2012 while Fitch expects that about one-third of the EUR1.8bn receivables at end-2011 are doubtful. GC's officials are confident of cutting non-financial liabilities by continuing transactions on outstanding payables, including those with Rome's utility companies. Net of potential overestimated liabilities for litigations and expropriations, GC's deficit to be covered by the EUR0.5bn annual contributions is forecast by Fitch to be about EUR8bn at the end of 2012, EUR1.5bn lower than December 2011, due to repayments of liabilities as well as commercial debt.

Financial debt declined to EUR6.8bn in FY11, less than Fitch expected, following an upward revision of about EUR200m, which roughly matched the principal component paid in 2011. GC has closed derivatives on the EUR1.4bn bond as it was considered unattractive for a state entity to borrow (at the state's expense) only to deposit resources into sinking fund/amortising swaps (invested in national bonds).

While Fitch understands the rationale underlying the dismantling of the sinking fund, largely based on expected savings of interest expenses, the closure of the amortising swaps/sinking fund raises the risk of cash mismatches when the bullet bond (EUR1.4bn ISIN code XS0181673798) comes due in 2048.

GC was established by decree Law 78/2008 to hold all the assets and liabilities of the City of Rome ('A-'/Negative/'F2') incurred before 28 April 2008, except real estate assets and stakes in municipal companies.