Sept 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- RMPA Services PLC ----------------------------- 05-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

===============================================================================

Rationale

The 'BBB-' long-term debt rating on the GBP680 million senior secured bonds (including GBP100 million of variation bonds) due 2038, issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle RMPA Services PLC (ProjectCo), reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.

The bonds retain an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated), of payment of scheduled interest and principal. According to Standard & Poor's Rating Services' criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt. Therefore, the long-term rating on the above issue reflects the SPUR, which is higher than the rating on Ambac.

The 'BBB-' debt rating reflects our view of the following key credit risks:

-- The project's financial structure is aggressive, characterized by a debt-to-equity ratio of 92%. ProjectCo's updated operating financial model for the March 2012 reporting period demonstrates a minimum annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) of 1.13x and an average of 1.28x. Excluding interest income in accordance with our criteria, the minimum forecast ADSCR falls to 1.11x and the average to 1.26x, compared with 1.10x minimum and 1.25x average in the previous (September 2011) model. The minimum ADSCR occurs in several periods between 2022 and 2025, and continues to reflect tax payments that HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) currently requires earlier than ProjectCo previously expected.

-- The project has made use of a tax reserve account to mitigate the earlier-than-expected tax payments between 2020 and 2025. Negotiations continue between ProjectCo and HMRC as the project attempts to reduce its tax burden by claiming additional tax relief. At this stage, we consider it unlikely that the project will be able to make tax savings compared with the currently modeled tax expense.

-- The project is a single-asset facility and remains exposed to 30 years of capital replacement and major repair risks, which are typical concerns of private finance initiative (PFI) projects.

-- The lack of benchmarking or market testing of soft FM services could in our view expose ProjectCo to higher costs than it anticipates in procuring these services in the event that it needs to replace the current subcontractor, Sodexo Defence Services U.K. Ltd. (SDSL), a subsidiary of Sodexo (BBB+/Stable/A-2).

-- In March 2012, the project chose to distribute the surplus lifecycle funds from the 2011-2012 budget following the completion of the 2011-2012 lifecycle works. According to the technical advisor (TA), savings arose largely as a result of lower utilization of the buildings than ProjectCo forecast, and related to redecoration work that was not required. This distribution was permitted based on the current adequate condition of the buildings and the TA's view that the existing lifecycle budget and the approved five-year maintenance plan are sufficient to meet future requirements. In our view, this policy is more aggressive than those adopted by peer projects, which typically only distribute lifecycle funds following a full review of the lifecycle budget.

We consider these risks mitigated by the following credit strengths:

-- The project has a strong rationale and government support. An effective working relationship exists between ProjectCo and the counterparty, the U.K. MoD, which is a central department of the U.K. government.

-- The project has been fully operational since April 2008. Services aregenerally well delivered and the number of operational performance deductions has remained low over the past 12 months and generally less than 1% of contract thresholds.

-- The project benefits from a primarily availability-based payment regime from the MoD. It involves a relatively simple range of service provisions that are typical of such undertakings. Following the recent acquisition of WS Atkins Asset Management Ltd. by Sodexo Property Solutions, hard FM services are now provided by Sodexo Corporate Services Integrated Facilities Management (SCS).

-- The subcontractors, SCS and SDSL, have significant experience in the provision of hard and soft FM services to similar projects and benefit from parent guarantees.

-- A nine-month debt service reserve throughout the project's life provides greater liquidity and debt protection than the reserves in many other PFI projects, in our view.

Liquidity

Project liquidity is provided by a slightly stronger-than-average debt service reserve account, which is funded to meet the next nine months of senior debt service. Additional liquidity is provided by a three-year forward-looking major maintenance reserve.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the rating reflects our view that the project's good operational performance will continue, and that the project and service delivery will meet the required standards.

We could lower the rating if the project's financial profile weakened, in particular, if the annual DSCR declined below the distribution lockup, or if continued distribution of the unspent lifecycle funds pressurizes the lifecycle budget over time.

We consider an upgrade unlikely at present as a result of the project's relatively weak financial profile for the rating.