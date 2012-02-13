(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico (FADE or the issuer), F.T.A.'s Series 10 bonds an expected rating of 'A(exp)' with Negative Outlook. The bonds will be issued for an amount of EUR580m.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Spain ('A'/Negative/'F1') such that any change in the IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the issuance has no rating impact on any of the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 FADE bonds (all rated 'A'/Negative).

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates however, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

Following this latest issuance due on 15 February 2012, FADE will have a total EUR12.01bn of bonds outstanding.