BRIEF-Dubai Investments starts infrastructure work on Palisades project
* Starts infrastructure work on Palisades project; earth works contract awarded
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Denmark-based life insurer Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, a core operating subsidiary of Denmark-based Danske Bank A/S (A/Negative/A-1). The ratings were subsequently withdrawn at the issuer's request. At the time of withdrawal, the outlook was negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
* Starts infrastructure work on Palisades project; earth works contract awarded
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could give hints on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come and next year. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017 and how