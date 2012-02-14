(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has analyzed the preliminary pool of receivables relating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 58 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes on the assumption that it would assign a preliminary rating.

Based on information available as of Feb. 14, 2012, we expect the transaction to have overcollateralization of about 22.4% of the total pool (about 28.86% of the note balance), and we consider this sufficient for our 'AAA (sf)' rating assignment. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a preliminary rating or a level of overcollateralization that differs from the above. We will assign a preliminary rating to the transaction in late February.

The issuance is scheduled for early March 2012. (The exact terms of the notes will be finalized in late February.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov. 4, 2011

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007