Feb 14 -
-- Asahi Glass' earnings in its flat panel display
business have been deteriorating significantly, and the prospect
of near-term recovery is low, in our view.
-- Despite overall stagnant earnings, the company plans to
increase capital expenditures, and thus we see the deterioration
of its financial standing as likely to continue.
-- We revised the outlook on Asahi Glass to negative from
stable, and affirmed the ratings on the company and its
subsidiaries.
-- We would consider lowering the ratings if earnings in the
company's flat panel display business remain low, and we see the
recovery of the company's financial risk profile as unlikely.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
revised to negative from stable the outlook on its 'A' long-term
corporate credit rating on Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. At the same
time, we affirmed the 'A' long-term corporate credit and senior
unsecured ratings and our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit
rating on the company and its subsidiaries. The outlook revision
reflects our view that earnings in the company's core flat panel
display business has been deteriorating significantly, and that
the prospect of near-term recovery is low. In addition, the
company plans to increase capital expenditures despite its
overall stagnant earnings, and we view that the deterioration of
its financial profile is likely to extend over the next one to
two years.
In fiscal 2011 (ended Dec. 31, 2011), operating profit in
Asahi Glass' electronics business segment, including its flat
panel display (FPD) business, dropped significantly by 30% year
on year due to significantly intensified competition, price
falls, and inventory adjustments in its major end-user market of
thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) TVs. The
market growth of TFT-LCD panels has slowed substantially as the
commoditization of the products has accelerated. Under the
circumstances, we view that pricing pressure from users will
remain high, and thus that the company will have difficultly
maintaining its current level of profitability in the next one
to two years. Furthermore, there have been and are likely to be
more new entrants into the glass substrate market in China and
Korea. As a result, we believe that competition in the glass
substrate market will intensify. The company's glass business,
which accounted for about 45% of total revenue in fiscal 2011,
has seen its earnings deteriorate, and we believe that the
business will likely remain vulnerable over the next one to two
years, given the uncertainty of the economy in its core European
market.
Asahi Glass plans to increase capital expenditures despite
the company's forecasts of a deterioration in operating profit
in fiscal 2012 (ending Dec. 31, 2012). Thus, we view its
financial standing, which deteriorated in fiscal 2011, as
unlikely to recover to fiscal 2010 levels in the next one to two
years, despite the company having maintained adequate liquidity
backed by its relatively high levels of cash. We will examine
the company's willingness and ability to create positive
discretionary cash flow in the coming months. Its funds from
operations (FFO, before adjusting for working capital) to total
debt (including lease and pension liabilities--Standard & Poor's
assumptions as the company has yet to disclose these
figures--and subtracting surplus cash) stood at 35%.
The negative outlook reflects our view that, due to the
deterioration of earnings and high level of planned capital
expenditures, the likelihood of the company's financial risk
profile remaining weak over the next one to two years is more
than one third. We may consider lowering the ratings if we
believe that the profitability in the company's electronics
business will deteriorate further, earnings in its glass
business do not recover, and, as a result, the deterioration of
its financial profile is prolonged. We would also likely lower
the ratings if FFO to total debt (adjusting lease and pension
liabilities and netting off surplus cash) will be below 45% on a
sustained basis. In fact, we view that the company is less
likely to generate enough cash flow to fully meet this downgrade
trigger in fiscal 2012. On the other hand, we would consider
revising the outlook to stable if a recovery in the company's
earnings and financial standing becomes evident.
