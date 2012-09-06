Sept 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' debt rating to Nissan
Motor Acceptance Corp.'s (NMAC, BBB+/Stable/A-2) $650 million, 1.950% senior
unsecured notes, due Sept. 12, 2017.
NMAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan North America Inc.
(BBB+/Stable/A-2), which, in turn, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based
automaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2).
Our ratings on NMAC reflect the credit strength of the consolidated Nissan
group because NMAC plays an essential marketing role as a captive finance
company providing financial services to Nissan and Infiniti dealers and
customers in the U.S. Accordingly, its ultimate parent has a very strong
economic incentive to maintain the company's financial soundness and business
competitiveness, in our opinion.
The ratings on Nissan Motor reflect the company's solid position in major
markets, good geographic and product diversity, and "modest" financial risk
profile. Factors that offset these strengths are continued pressure on
profitability and 43.4%-owner Renault S.A.'s (BB+/Stable/B) weaker credit
quality. We assess the stand-alone credit profile for Nissan to be 'bbb+'.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008