Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK Rents (No.1) Plc's
(UK Rents) GBP31.07m notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the portfolio's rent
receivables and its substantial debt service coverage.
Rents collected over the quarter to June 2012 represented around 1.9x the
relevant portion of the semi-annual debt service. While the participating
housing associations (HAs) can substitute or withdraw properties from the
transaction, they may not do so if rent receipts fall below an amount
approximately equivalent to 1.25x the debt service.
As of June 2012, almost all the performance tests stipulated in the transaction
documentation were satisfied. Only the void test for one portfolio was breached;
Fitch has been informed that the relevant HA advanced an amount equivalent to
the corresponding rent shortfall, which the agency views as satisfactory. The
total rental income from this specific portfolio, inclusive of advances for
voids, represented around 2x the related debt service in the quarter to June
2012.
The progressive redemption schedule of the notes, which started in October 2005
and will end on the legal final maturity of March 2025, assumes a 1% per year
long-term increase in rental income. This assumption, which has been largely
exceeded to date, is in Fitch's view very cautious, especially given the strong
demand for such properties.
The transaction benefits from a cash reserve supporting the receivable
portfolios from all six HAs. In Fitch's view, it would also strongly support the
liquidity of the transaction in the event of an HA default, as it currently
represents around 1.7x the semi-annual debt service of the largest receivables
portfolio.
UK Rents is a securitisation of rental receivables associated with a number of
properties owned by six HAs. It was originally issued in January 1995 for
GBP36.143m.