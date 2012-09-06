(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06 -
-- Our rating outlook on the majority of EMEA steel producers is
negative, based on weak credit metrics, the 5% fall in demand that we
anticipate in Europe this year, and potential further demand downside in 2013.
-- By contrast, 70% of the region's mining companies still enjoy a stable
outlook, as we expect their credit metrics to be more resilient in view of
modest debt, adequate liquidity, and low direct exposure to Europe.
-- We could, however, see more negative outlook revisions in the mining
sector, if notably iron ore prices don't recover in the coming quarters from
their recent steep drop, or if companies aren't able to curb capital spending
and stem negative free cash flow.
Following multiple negative rating actions in the past nine months, including the downgrade
of the world's largest steel producer ArcelorMittal (BB+/Negative/B), Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for the steel sector in Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa (EMEA) remains negative. A report published Sept. 5, 2012, titled "EMEA
Steelmakers Struggle With Faltering Demand, While Miners May Need To Cut
Spending," explains that despite cost cutting and asset sales by some
steelmakers, there may be additional downgrades ahead. The main reasons are an
unfavorable global supply-demand balance and particularly fragile demand in
Europe--a region to which most of the steel companies we rate are exposed. In
addition, Chinese steel growth has come to an abrupt halt. Our outlook on the
sector also factors in the risk of a genuine double-dip recession in Europe in
2013, the probability of which we currently estimate at 40%. Under this
scenario, we foresee further substantial weakening in steel demand, companies'
margins, and balance sheets.
In contrast, the overall rating outlook distribution for miners is currently
largely stable. We could, however, envisage more negative outlook revisions in
the coming months, if notably iron ore prices don't recover from their recent
steep falls or if companies are unable to curb spending and stem negative free
cash flow. Mining companies' current ratings are, however, underpinned by
their limited exposure to Europe, our base-case expectation of a soft landing
in China--the key driver of metals demand--and our view that management will
take actions to adjust expansionary capital expenditure (capex). Most EMEA
mining companies have greater headroom at their current rating level compared
with steelmakers, thanks to modest leverage and balanced debt maturity
profiles at the start of 2012. At the same time, we recognize that lower
prices and cost inflation have led to a pronounced drop in profits, while high
capex has led to negative free cash flow and increasing debt in the first half
of 2012. Furthermore, prices across many commodities have continued to fall in
recent months; the steep correction in iron ore price for instance to about
$90 per ton, from $140 per ton in May 2012, is a rating concern as such spot
prices are now well below our working assumption of $120 per ton.
Most of our negative rating actions in the past nine months were in the steel
sector. We lowered the ratings on three steel producers and revised the
outlooks to negative from stable on five.