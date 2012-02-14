(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings expects that approximately 80% of Italian 'AAAsf' RMBS tranches would be able to pay in full following a three-year severe recession and collapse in the real estate market. The transactions were stress tested against a concurrent doubling of unemployment to around 17%, an increase in interest rates to 9% and residential real estate crash with a 70% drop in the value of foreclosed properties. Mortgage defaults over the three-year stress period would be expected to reach 17% on average. Such a scenario is far beyond Fitch's expectations.

This severe stress scenario was calibrated to be significantly worse than conditions experienced in any major European market so far in the current crisis. It assumes a more severe and prolonged recession than the one experienced in Italy in 2009, with GDP growth shrinking for the next three years and decreasing on aggregate by 9% from the current level. This would push unemployment to levels of 50% more than the 1990 peak.

The foreclosed houses price decline of 70%, implies a general house price decline of around 45% and a further adjustment of 25% to take into account the lower values achieved through forced sales. The 45% house price decline is worse than that seen in Ireland between 2007 and 2010 of 37.7%, which is the worst three-year performance in the eurozone so far.

This scenario does not take into account the unlikely event of Italy leaving the eurozone. If the eurozone were to breakup, it would be likely mortgage debt was redenominated in a new national currency. Since a new Italian currency would be likely to depreciate substantially from the outset against the stronger European currencies, the expectation would be that RMBS notes would suffer repayment shortfalls and therefore RMBS default rates would be even higher.

The stress tests were carried out as part of a wider study into how robust Italian RMBS are to a prolonged economic downturn. The analysis also highlights the rating migration of RMBS tranches in such a scenario as well as the vulnerability of RMBS to a more moderate downturn.

In the moderate scenario, Italian unemployment rises to 10%-12%, interest rates go up to 6% and house prices fall by approximately 18% in the next three years with foreclosure properties declining by 45%. All 'AAAsf' rated bonds would be able to redeem in full at their maturity following the three-year stress period. In terms of ratings migration, 82% of 'AAAsf' tranches would remain 'AAAsf' and none would migrate below 'AAsf'.

The ratings migration analysis throughout the report does not look at the impact of sovereign or counterparty downgrades. If Italy is downgraded by one rating category, we would expect Italian RMBS 'AAAsf' rated tranches to be downgraded to the 'AAsf' category.

Fitch expects to conduct similar stress test reports in the coming months for other jurisdictions and structured finance asset classes.

