(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings expects that approximately 80% of
Italian 'AAAsf' RMBS tranches would be able to pay in full
following a three-year severe recession and collapse in the real
estate market. The transactions were stress tested against a
concurrent doubling of unemployment to around 17%, an increase
in interest rates to 9% and residential real estate crash with a
70% drop in the value of foreclosed properties. Mortgage
defaults over the three-year stress period would be expected to
reach 17% on average. Such a scenario is far beyond Fitch's
expectations.
This severe stress scenario was calibrated to be
significantly worse than conditions experienced in any major
European market so far in the current crisis. It assumes a more
severe and prolonged recession than the one experienced in Italy
in 2009, with GDP growth shrinking for the next three years and
decreasing on aggregate by 9% from the current level. This would
push unemployment to levels of 50% more than the 1990 peak.
The foreclosed houses price decline of 70%, implies a
general house price decline of around 45% and a further
adjustment of 25% to take into account the lower values achieved
through forced sales. The 45% house price decline is worse than
that seen in Ireland between 2007 and 2010 of 37.7%, which is
the worst three-year performance in the eurozone so far.
This scenario does not take into account the unlikely event
of Italy leaving the eurozone. If the eurozone were to breakup,
it would be likely mortgage debt was redenominated in a new
national currency. Since a new Italian currency would be likely
to depreciate substantially from the outset against the stronger
European currencies, the expectation would be that RMBS notes
would suffer repayment shortfalls and therefore RMBS default
rates would be even higher.
The stress tests were carried out as part of a wider study
into how robust Italian RMBS are to a prolonged economic
downturn. The analysis also highlights the rating migration of
RMBS tranches in such a scenario as well as the vulnerability of
RMBS to a more moderate downturn.
In the moderate scenario, Italian unemployment rises to
10%-12%, interest rates go up to 6% and house prices fall by
approximately 18% in the next three years with foreclosure
properties declining by 45%. All 'AAAsf' rated bonds would be
able to redeem in full at their maturity following the
three-year stress period. In terms of ratings migration, 82% of
'AAAsf' tranches would remain 'AAAsf' and none would migrate
below 'AAsf'.
The ratings migration analysis throughout the report does
not look at the impact of sovereign or counterparty downgrades.
If Italy is downgraded by one rating category, we would expect
Italian RMBS 'AAAsf' rated tranches to be downgraded to the
'AAsf' category.
Fitch expects to conduct similar stress test reports in the
coming months for other jurisdictions and structured finance
asset classes.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian RMBS Stress Test
