(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Korea's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
The upgrade reflects Korea's continued economic and financial stability in a
volatile global environment and a strong macroeconomic policy framework
including sustained fiscal discipline. It also takes into account strong
structural fundamentals including an income level and social and political
stability that are not out of line with the 'AA' rating range. Risks associated
with North Korea remain relevant, but in Fitch's view are not inconsistent with
a 'AA-' rating.
Korea's average real GDP growth rate stood at 3.5% over 2007-2011, exceeding the
'AA' peer rating group median of 2.7%. Moreover, the volatility of growth and
inflation are below 'AA' medians. Fitch believes Korea should be able to avoid
falling into recession despite a significant slowdown in external demand. Fitch
forecasts that real GDP will grow 2.5% in 2012 before accelerating to 3.6% in
2013. The labour market has remained resilient, with the unemployment rate
remaining consistently in the 3%-4% range over the past five years, comfortably
below 'AA' medians. Economic stability is buttressed by Korea's scope for
monetary and fiscal policy flexibility.
The authorities have so far refrained from significantly loosening fiscal policy
despite both the current economic slowdown and 2012 being an election year.
Fitch forecasts that Korea's consolidated central government budget will post a
surplus of 0.8% of GDP in 2012, compared with 1.5% in 2011. Moreover, Fitch is
projecting that Korea's general government debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually
decline, falling to 35.1% at end-2012 from 36.3% at end-2011.
These strengths, however, are offset to some extent by the rising indebtedness
of Korea's state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Total liabilities of Korea's 28 large
SOEs have risen to 26.6% of GDP in 2011, up from 16.2% in 2007. The introduction
of a new mid-to-long-term financial management plan for the state-owned sector
this year, in Fitch's view, should help improve transparency and accountability
of SOEs.
Korea's external finances, which proved to be a source of vulnerability at the
start of the global financial crisis in 2008, have continued to improve.
Short-term external indebtedness has declined as a share of total external debt,
foreign reserves and GDP. Foreign exchange reserves rose to USD316.9bn in
August, compared with USD307bn at end-2011. Equally important, the evidence to
date shows that Korea has not had any difficulty in managing the heavy external
debt service payment schedule it is facing in 2012-13. Fitch estimates the
country's external amortisation payments are set to rise to USD69.5bn and
USD62.8bn in 2012 and 2013 respectively, up from USD55.5bn in 2011.
Reliance on short-term external borrowing has long been a weakness for Korea's
overall credit profile. However, the funding profile of the banking sector has
strengthened from a credit perspective, in part responding to regulatory
initiatives. High household indebtedness (e.g. household debt-to-disposable
income ratio stood at 163.7% in 2011) and pockets of weakness in the more
loosely-regulated non-bank financial system (40% of system assets) weigh on the
ratings. However, household indebtedness should prove manageable without
negative pressure on the sovereign ratings unless there is a sharp and sustained
rise in interest rates or unemployment, which Fitch views as unlikely. The
housing market is not displaying any overt signs of a bubble. The average
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for mortgage loans, stood at about 50% in January
2012, providing Korean banks a large buffer in the event of a sharp fall in
housing prices. The risk of regime collapse or military escalation in North
Korea remains difficult to quantify. However, overall, Fitch's assessment is
that the risks remain remote. So far as can be judged, Kim Jong-un has firmly
established himself as North Korean leader following the death of his father in
late 2011.
Korea's ability to sustain fiscal prudence and to lower the general government
debt-to-GDP ratio would support the sovereign's ratings and help to head off
longer-term fiscal pressure associated with population ageing. In contrast, a
sharp deterioration in the banking sector's liquidity or asset quality, given
the high degree of exposure to both leveraged household and small and
medium-sized enterprise sectors, would be a negative development for Korea's
ratings. Similarly, a military conflict with or a sudden collapse of North Korea
(leading to reunification costs for the South) would almost certainly trigger a
downgrade. However, in Fitch's view the probability of either risk materialising
is remote.
List of rating actions:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Country Ceiling upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA'