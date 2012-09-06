COLUMN-Nickel facing a long and rocky road to price recovery: Andy Home
LONDON, June 5 Nickel touched a near one-year low of $8,700 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) last week.
Sept 06 China Metallurgical Group Corporation (CMGC)
* Moody's downgraded downgraded the issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (CMGC) to Baa3 from Baa2.
LONDON, June 5 Nickel touched a near one-year low of $8,700 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) last week.
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.