Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg's (CBL) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. A complete list of rating actions is at the
end of this comment.
CBL is the main subsidiary of Clearstream International (CI), which also owns
Clearstream Banking, Frankfurt, and is ultimately owned by Deutsche Boerse AG
(DBAG; unrated). CBL's IDRs reflect its low risk profile, its well-managed risks
and strong franchise as a leading international central securities depository.
CBL's risk profile cannot be fully de-linked from that of its ultimate parent
DBAG, but Fitch considers existing structural ring-fencing measures as being
relatively strong. The measures include a German holding company (Clearstream
Holding AG; set up in 2009) between CI and DBAG, which limits the potential for
excessive capital up-streaming from subsidiary to ultimate parent.
Given their high level and the bank's exposure to operational risks, there is
little scope for CBL's IDR to be upgraded. Downward pressure on CBL's ratings
would be most likely to arise from material sustained changes in its
profitability, capitalisation or franchise.
Operational risk is CBL's main risk, but has historically been well-controlled.
Clearstream's systems availability for the year to end-2011 remained at around
99.9%. Credit risks are low and the bank has suffered no credit losses. Lending
is largely secured, short-term and only to facilitate settlement. Market and
liquidity risks are limited and the bank is adequately capitalised.
CBL's Support Rating Floor is underpinned by Fitch's opinion that CBL is a bank
for which there is an extremely high probability of external support from market
participants and ultimately the Luxembourgian authorities. This reflects CBL's
major role in international settlements and maintaining orderly markets as key
market infrastructure through its provision of post-trade custody and settlement
services.
CBL provides settlement, custody and banking services to institutions dealing in
internationally traded securities, mainly bonds. The Deutsche Boerse group has a
major franchise in European securities markets, solid liquidity, a low risk
profile and benefits from diversified revenues. The European Commission recently
blocked the proposed merger between DBAG and NYSE Euronext Inc. Consequently,
DBAG will pursue an organic growth strategy, which continues to centre on the
further developing of international markets, products and its integrated
business model.
The rating actions are as follows:
CBL
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at F1+