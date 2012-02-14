(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today said that due to an administrative error, the 'AAA' long-term rating on Bundes-Pensions-Service fuer Post und Telekommunikation e.V. (BPS-PT) was inadvertently left on CreditWatch negative when the unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the Federal Republic of Germany were removed from CreditWatch and affirmed on Jan. 13, 2012.

We have now corrected this error by removing the long-term issuer credit rating on BPS-PT from CreditWatch negative. The outlook on BPS-PT is stable, in line with the outlook on Germany.

