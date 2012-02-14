(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today said that
due to an administrative error, the 'AAA' long-term rating on
Bundes-Pensions-Service fuer Post und Telekommunikation e.V.
(BPS-PT) was inadvertently left on CreditWatch negative when the
unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the Federal Republic of
Germany were removed from CreditWatch and affirmed on Jan. 13,
2012.
We have now corrected this error by removing the long-term
issuer credit rating on BPS-PT from CreditWatch negative. The
outlook on BPS-PT is stable, in line with the outlook on
Germany.
