Feb 14 -
OVERVIEW
-- Severe arrears remain relatively high and unhedged currency exposure
has reduced credit enhancement levels since our previous review of Eurosail
2007-4BL.
-- Following a credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent
transaction information that we have received, and applying our recently
updated U.K. RMBS criteria, we have lowered our ratings on the class A2a, D1a,
and E1c notes.
-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A3a, A3c, B1a, and C1a
notes.
-- Eurosail-UK 2007-4BL is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction backed
by first- and second-ranking mortgage loans (in England, Wales, and Northern
Ireland) and standard securities (in Scotland).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its credit ratings on Eurosail-UK 2007-4BL PLC's class A2a, D1a,
and E1c notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class
A3a, A3c, B1a, and C1a notes (see list below).