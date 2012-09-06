(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have undertaken a performance review of the FORCE Two Limited Partnership transaction using the latest available investor report of July 2012 and portfolio data provided to us by the investment advisor.

-- Following this review, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes issued by Force Two Limited Partnership to reflect that the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is no longer sufficient to support the previous ratings.

-- FORCE Two Limited Partnership is a cash securitization of profit participation agreements entered into between the issuer and German SMEs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on FORCE Two Limited Partnership's (FORCE Two) class A, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today's downgrades follow our performance review of the FORCE Two transaction using the latest available investor report of July 2012 and portfolio data provided to us by the investment advisor. The downgrades reflect that the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is no longer sufficient to support the previous ratings.

We have observed further deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio comprising profit participation arrangements (PPAs). Since our previous review of the transaction on June 1, 2011, FORCE Two has experienced one principal deficiency event (PDE) with regards to the largest obligor in the portfolio with a principal balance of EUR12.5 million (6.50% of the current outstanding liabilities). The current balance of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL)--which represents the aggregate notional amount of principal deficiencies incurred in the portfolio minus all amounts used to redeem the notes--is EUR14.45 million, compared with a PDL balance of EUR7.30 million at our previous review. As a consequence, the credit enhancement available to the rated notes has reduced.

In order to reduce the PDL balance, the issuer continued to use available proceeds to repay the notes on each quarterly payment date in order of seniority starting with the class A notes. This has resulted in a further reduction in the class A notes' outstanding principal amount by EUR5.38 million since our previous review. The current outstanding balance of the class A notes is about 84.67% of its initial balance. However, this repayment was insufficient to compensate for the negative effect of the additional PDE on the available credit enhancement.

In light of the current balance of the PDL compared to the amounts that have been available to the issuer to cure the PDL to date, as well as the time remaining until the assets mature in September and October 2013, it is unlikely in our view that the issuer will be able to substantially reduce the balance of the PDL. We note that since closing the issuer has only been able to fully cure the PDL once in January 2009.

Furthermore, as of the latest investor report of July 2012, about 15.82% of the remaining portfolio, exclusive of PDEs, falls into the bottom three non-default internal rating categories '13' to '15' of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB; not rated). Of those assets, 10% currently carry an IKB internal grade of '15', one level above IKB's default ratings of '16' to '19'. These assets have not triggered a PDE to date, but given their low ranking, are vulnerable to doing so in our view. Therefore, the full repayment of the class C, D, and E notes requires support from assets that currently fall into the bottom three IKB non-default rating categories of '13' to '15'.

There are currently 41 obligors remaining in the portfolio. The largest obligor, which accounts for about 6.21% of the remaining portfolio amount, has an IKB internal rating of '15'. The 10 largest obligors make up about 39.8% of the remaining portfolio balance. Consequently, in our view, the rated notes are exposed to significant idiosyncratic risk resulting from single obligor defaults and our ratings in this transaction are therefore more sensitive to single obligor defaults than those in transactions with more granular portfolios.

We have analyzed the effect of defaults of the largest obligors in the portfolio. In this analysis, we first calculate the performing balance of the assets, excluding PDEs and repayments. In the next step, we look at top obligor concentrations and evaluate the net effect of subsequent defaults on the performing balance. Finally, we examine whether the post-default balance is sufficient to cover the current outstanding balance of the notes (taking into account all note repayments that have been effected since closing). Given the subordinated nature of the issuer's claims under the PPAs, in our analysis we have assumed a recovery rate of zero for the PPAs that have triggered a PDE. Our analysis of the obligor coverage levels indicates that the coverage levels have reduced such that they are no longer commensurate with the previous ratings on the notes.

All assets in the portfolio have bullet maturities either in September 2013 or December 2013. This exposes the FORCE Two transaction to significant refinancing risk. In particular, in our opinion, weaker borrowers may have difficulties refinancing their debt, which could lead to additional defaults.

FORCE Two is a German small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction. The underlying collateral comprises the issuer's payment claims against German SMEs under PPAs. If the company becomes insolvent, the issuer's claims under the PPAs will be subordinated to the claims of all other creditors of the company, but will rank ahead of the shareholders' claims.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession, July 30, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered In German Mezzanine SME CLO Transaction FORCE Two, June 1, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered Or Affirmed In Six German Mezzanine SME CLOs, Dec. 30, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating European SME Securitizations, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Rating Methodology For CLOs Backed By German Participation Rights, April 25, 2006

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

FORCE Two Limited Partnership

EUR214.5 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

A BB- (sf) BB+ (sf)

B B- (sf) B+ (sf)

C CCC+ (sf) B (sf)

D CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)

E CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)