OVERVIEW
-- We have undertaken a performance review of the FORCE Two Limited
Partnership transaction using the latest available investor report of July
2012 and portfolio data provided to us by the investment advisor.
-- Following this review, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of
notes issued by Force Two Limited Partnership to reflect that the credit
enhancement available to the rated notes is no longer sufficient to support
the previous ratings.
-- FORCE Two Limited Partnership is a cash securitization of profit
participation agreements entered into between the issuer and German SMEs.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on FORCE Two Limited
Partnership's (FORCE Two) class A, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).
Today's downgrades follow our performance review of the FORCE Two transaction
using the latest available investor report of July 2012 and portfolio data
provided to us by the investment advisor. The downgrades reflect that the
credit enhancement available to the rated notes is no longer sufficient to
support the previous ratings.
We have observed further deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolio
comprising profit participation arrangements (PPAs). Since our previous review
of the transaction on June 1, 2011, FORCE Two has experienced one principal
deficiency event (PDE) with regards to the largest obligor in the portfolio
with a principal balance of EUR12.5 million (6.50% of the current outstanding
liabilities). The current balance of the principal deficiency ledger
(PDL)--which represents the aggregate notional amount of principal
deficiencies incurred in the portfolio minus all amounts used to redeem the
notes--is EUR14.45 million, compared with a PDL balance of EUR7.30 million at our
previous review. As a consequence, the credit enhancement available to the
rated notes has reduced.
In order to reduce the PDL balance, the issuer continued to use available
proceeds to repay the notes on each quarterly payment date in order of
seniority starting with the class A notes. This has resulted in a further
reduction in the class A notes' outstanding principal amount by EUR5.38 million
since our previous review. The current outstanding balance of the class A
notes is about 84.67% of its initial balance. However, this repayment was
insufficient to compensate for the negative effect of the additional PDE on
the available credit enhancement.
In light of the current balance of the PDL compared to the amounts that have
been available to the issuer to cure the PDL to date, as well as the time
remaining until the assets mature in September and October 2013, it is
unlikely in our view that the issuer will be able to substantially reduce the
balance of the PDL. We note that since closing the issuer has only been able
to fully cure the PDL once in January 2009.
Furthermore, as of the latest investor report of July 2012, about 15.82% of
the remaining portfolio, exclusive of PDEs, falls into the bottom three
non-default internal rating categories '13' to '15' of IKB Deutsche
Industriebank AG (IKB; not rated). Of those assets, 10% currently carry an IKB
internal grade of '15', one level above IKB's default ratings of '16' to '19'.
These assets have not triggered a PDE to date, but given their low ranking,
are vulnerable to doing so in our view. Therefore, the full repayment of the
class C, D, and E notes requires support from assets that currently fall into
the bottom three IKB non-default rating categories of '13' to '15'.
There are currently 41 obligors remaining in the portfolio. The largest
obligor, which accounts for about 6.21% of the remaining portfolio amount, has
an IKB internal rating of '15'. The 10 largest obligors make up about 39.8% of
the remaining portfolio balance. Consequently, in our view, the rated notes
are exposed to significant idiosyncratic risk resulting from single obligor
defaults and our ratings in this transaction are therefore more sensitive to
single obligor defaults than those in transactions with more granular
portfolios.
We have analyzed the effect of defaults of the largest obligors in the
portfolio. In this analysis, we first calculate the performing balance of the
assets, excluding PDEs and repayments. In the next step, we look at top
obligor concentrations and evaluate the net effect of subsequent defaults on
the performing balance. Finally, we examine whether the post-default balance
is sufficient to cover the current outstanding balance of the notes (taking
into account all note repayments that have been effected since closing). Given
the subordinated nature of the issuer's claims under the PPAs, in our analysis
we have assumed a recovery rate of zero for the PPAs that have triggered a
PDE. Our analysis of the obligor coverage levels indicates that the coverage
levels have reduced such that they are no longer commensurate with the
previous ratings on the notes.
All assets in the portfolio have bullet maturities either in September 2013 or
December 2013. This exposes the FORCE Two transaction to significant
refinancing risk. In particular, in our opinion, weaker borrowers may have
difficulties refinancing their debt, which could lead to additional defaults.
FORCE Two is a German small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) transaction. The underlying collateral comprises the issuer's
payment claims against German SMEs under PPAs. If the company becomes
insolvent, the issuer's claims under the PPAs will be subordinated to the
claims of all other creditors of the company, but will rank ahead of the
shareholders' claims.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
FORCE Two Limited Partnership
EUR214.5 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered
A BB- (sf) BB+ (sf)
B B- (sf) B+ (sf)
C CCC+ (sf) B (sf)
D CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)
E CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)