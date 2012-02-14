Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related operating subsidiaries' ratings, including The Manufacturer's Life Insurance Company (MLI) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). At the same time Fitch assigned a 'A-' rating to MLI CAD550m 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due 2021 (Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor), and a 'BBB' rating to MFC's CAD200m offering of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1, Series 5 preferred shares, both completed in Q411. A complete list of ratings actions is at the end of this release. The Outlook has been revised to Negative for all ratings.

Fitch's rationale for the ratings includes MFC's strong capital position, below-average exposure to credit-related risk, good liquidity and strong business profile with significant geographic and product diversity. Additional positive considerations include MFC's progress in the effective hedging of volatility of earnings and capital related to interest rate and equity market risks.

The Negative Outlook is driven by Fitch's concerns about negative trends in adjusted earnings and the company's financial leverage, which is at the high end of rating expectations. MFC's run rate profitability has been negatively affected by the unfavourable reserve adjustments for product-related experience and policyholder behaviour. Over the near term, Fitch expects reported profitability to be negatively impacted by an extended period of lower interest rates.

Fitch estimates financial leverage increased to 25.8% at year-end 2011 versus 21.0% at 31 December 2010 due in part to a change in Fitch's hybrid rating criteria in 2011.

Fitch considers MFC's debt service capacity as below average for the rating and expects earnings based, fixed charge coverage to range between 5 times (x) and 7x in a generally flat equity market scenario in 2012. Fitch believes that under Canadian regulations, MFC has greater flexibility to upstream common stock dividends from operating subsidiaries to the regulated holding company without regulatory approval than most US peers.

Fitch considers MFC's capital position as very strong as exhibited by a minimum continuing capital and surplus requirements (MCCSR) ratio for MFC's leading operating company, MLI at 216% at 31 December 2011. Under Canadian IFRS accounting principles, MFC's capital incorporates the lower market based level of interest rates and could be less affected by a prolonged period of lower interest rates than many US peers.