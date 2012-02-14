Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Manulife Financial
Corporation (MFC) and its primary insurance related
operating subsidiaries' ratings, including The Manufacturer's
Life Insurance Company (MLI) and John Hancock Life Insurance
Company (U.S.A.) (JHUSA). At the same time Fitch assigned a 'A-'
rating to MLI CAD550m 4.21% fixed/floating subordinated
debentures due 2021 (Manulife Finance Corp. guarantor), and a
'BBB' rating to MFC's CAD200m offering of Non-cumulative Rate
Reset Class 1, Series 5 preferred shares, both completed in
Q411. A complete list of ratings actions is at the end of this
release. The Outlook has been revised to Negative for all
ratings.
Fitch's rationale for the ratings includes MFC's strong
capital position, below-average exposure to credit-related risk,
good liquidity and strong business profile with significant
geographic and product diversity. Additional positive
considerations include MFC's progress in the effective hedging
of volatility of earnings and capital related to interest rate
and equity market risks.
The Negative Outlook is driven by Fitch's concerns about
negative trends in adjusted earnings and the company's financial
leverage, which is at the high end of rating expectations. MFC's
run rate profitability has been negatively affected by the
unfavourable reserve adjustments for product-related experience
and policyholder behaviour. Over the near term, Fitch expects
reported profitability to be negatively impacted by an extended
period of lower interest rates.
Fitch estimates financial leverage increased to 25.8% at
year-end 2011 versus 21.0% at 31 December 2010 due in part to a
change in Fitch's hybrid rating criteria in 2011.
Fitch considers MFC's debt service capacity as below average
for the rating and expects earnings based, fixed charge coverage
to range between 5 times (x) and 7x in a generally flat equity
market scenario in 2012. Fitch believes that under Canadian
regulations, MFC has greater flexibility to upstream common
stock dividends from operating subsidiaries to the regulated
holding company without regulatory approval than most US peers.
Fitch considers MFC's capital position as very strong as
exhibited by a minimum continuing capital and surplus
requirements (MCCSR) ratio for MFC's leading operating company,
MLI at 216% at 31 December 2011. Under Canadian IFRS accounting
principles, MFC's capital incorporates the lower market based
level of interest rates and could be less affected by a
prolonged period of lower interest rates than many US peers.