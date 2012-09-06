(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has given the National Long-term rating at 'AA (idn)' to PT Palm Mas Sejahtera (SMS) with a Stable Outlook.

In accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology, the rating reflects the legal relations, operations, and strategic strong link between SMS and its parent company, Golden Agri Resources Ltd (GAR). SMS is the third largest company owned by the GAR, with each contributing about 17% and 18% of the planted area and production of crude palm oil (CPO) of the group by the end of March 2012. A strong relationship was also manifested by SMS divert about 85% of sales through the company group GAR, GAR, and the guarantee of the SMS facility obtained from Indonesia Exim Bank.