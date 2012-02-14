(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 -Fitch Ratings says it will shortly be proposing enhancements to its structured finance (SF) counterparty criteria. The proposals will build on the existing framework in order to allow more flexibility to keep pace with a rapidly changing counterparty environment.

The proposals will be detailed in a consultation paper in March, with a one-month period for market participants to provide feedback. Fitch expects limited change to its ratings on existing transactions in the event of the proposals being adopted in criteria. Similarly, the agency will not expect documentation changes to be made to existing transactions to maintain existing ratings. Transaction counterparties may elect to incorporate any proposals that are subsequently adopted.

The main proposals upon which feedback will be sought are expected to be:

-- Extended rating eligibility thresholds

With recent downward migration in bank ratings, fewer counterparties are eligible under current criteria. Proposals will examine more combinations of rating eligibility thresholds allowing notes below 'AAAsf' to be supported by a wider range of counterparty ratings. The aim will be to balance extending counterparty eligibility while still mitigating SF rating volatility. For 'AAAsf' note ratings, Fitch expects to maintain the existing 'A'/'F1' eligibility threshold.

-- Changes to collateral posting calculations

Fitch will propose new volatility cushions (VCs) for cross-currency swaps, based upon a revised and more transparent methodology, which would generally reduce amounts expected to be posted. VCs determine the extent of collateral expected to be posted in addition to mark to market upon breach of rating thresholds. Greater differentiation in the amount of collateral to be posted by reference to the rating of the counterparty will be proposed. Amended prepayment (CPR) assumptions for determining weighted average lives will also be proposed. The aim will be to balance easing the burden of collateral posting on counterparties, while maintaining sufficient collateral protection to facilitate replacement in the event of counterparty default.

-- More collateral types examined

Current criteria specify only cash and highly-rated sovereign bonds as eligible collateral. However, with many sovereigns having been downgraded below eligibility thresholds, options for collateral posting have reduced. Feedback will be sought on widening eligible collateral types to other asset classes, including corporate bonds, covered bonds and certain SF bonds. In particular, advance rates in light of perceived liquidity issues will be discussed, as well as any conditions that might be attached to posting such collateral. The aim will be to extend collateral posting options for counterparties, while addressing any increased liquidity and volatility risk that new collateral types could pose.

SF transactions are subject to rating action if mitigating remedies are not implemented by a counterparty in accordance with criteria upon breaching certain rating thresholds. If adopted, the criteria proposals could implement revisions to the rating thresholds that determine eligibility for certain rating levels and the remedies to be taken. Depending upon counterparty responses to breaching documented rating thresholds, different rating action could result from implementing revised criteria proposals than that implied by current criteria. For example, this could include a rating being affirmed when it would otherwise be downgraded under current criteria. To avoid any potential rating volatility, from the date of this release, any SF rating that becomes subject to a rating review as a result of a counterparty not implementing remedial actions upon losing eligibility will be placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) rather than being immediately downgraded.

Fitch expects any ratings placed on RWN in this way to be resolved following publication of any final criteria amendments and, if affected counterparties choose to implement documentation changes in accordance with the revised criteria, following any subsequent grace period during which such changes are made. Final rating levels will reflect Fitch's assessment of any documentation changes and the agency's view of their credibility. The agency estimates that any such RWN actions will be resolved within six months. Certain affected transactions may not be placed on RWN, if the counterparty exposure is no longer seen as material to Fitch's rating opinion.

Fitch will welcome any feedback to its criteria proposals following the publication of the consultation paper in March. Following expiry of the feedback period, Fitch expects to publish the revised criteria by May.