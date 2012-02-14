(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 -Fitch Ratings says it will shortly be proposing
enhancements to its structured finance (SF) counterparty
criteria. The proposals will build on the existing framework in
order to allow more flexibility to keep pace with a rapidly
changing counterparty environment.
The proposals will be detailed in a consultation paper in
March, with a one-month period for market participants to
provide feedback. Fitch expects limited change to its ratings on
existing transactions in the event of the proposals being
adopted in criteria. Similarly, the agency will not expect
documentation changes to be made to existing transactions to
maintain existing ratings. Transaction counterparties may elect
to incorporate any proposals that are subsequently adopted.
The main proposals upon which feedback will be sought are
expected to be:
-- Extended rating eligibility thresholds
With recent downward migration in bank ratings, fewer
counterparties are eligible under current criteria. Proposals
will examine more combinations of rating eligibility thresholds
allowing notes below 'AAAsf' to be supported by a wider range of
counterparty ratings. The aim will be to balance extending
counterparty eligibility while still mitigating SF rating
volatility. For 'AAAsf' note ratings, Fitch expects to maintain
the existing 'A'/'F1' eligibility threshold.
-- Changes to collateral posting calculations
Fitch will propose new volatility cushions (VCs) for
cross-currency swaps, based upon a revised and more transparent
methodology, which would generally reduce amounts expected to be
posted. VCs determine the extent of collateral expected to be
posted in addition to mark to market upon breach of rating
thresholds. Greater differentiation in the amount of collateral
to be posted by reference to the rating of the counterparty will
be proposed. Amended prepayment (CPR) assumptions for
determining weighted average lives will also be proposed. The
aim will be to balance easing the burden of collateral posting
on counterparties, while maintaining sufficient collateral
protection to facilitate replacement in the event of
counterparty default.
-- More collateral types examined
Current criteria specify only cash and highly-rated
sovereign bonds as eligible collateral. However, with many
sovereigns having been downgraded below eligibility thresholds,
options for collateral posting have reduced. Feedback will be
sought on widening eligible collateral types to other asset
classes, including corporate bonds, covered bonds and certain SF
bonds. In particular, advance rates in light of perceived
liquidity issues will be discussed, as well as any conditions
that might be attached to posting such collateral. The aim
will be to extend collateral posting options for counterparties,
while addressing any increased liquidity and volatility risk
that new collateral types could pose.
SF transactions are subject to rating action if mitigating
remedies are not implemented by a counterparty in accordance
with criteria upon breaching certain rating thresholds. If
adopted, the criteria proposals could implement revisions to the
rating thresholds that determine eligibility for certain rating
levels and the remedies to be taken. Depending upon counterparty
responses to breaching documented rating thresholds, different
rating action could result from implementing revised criteria
proposals than that implied by current criteria. For example,
this could include a rating being affirmed when it would
otherwise be downgraded under current criteria. To avoid any
potential rating volatility, from the date of this release, any
SF rating that becomes subject to a rating review as a result of
a counterparty not implementing remedial actions upon losing
eligibility will be placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) rather
than being immediately downgraded.
Fitch expects any ratings placed on RWN in this way to be
resolved following publication of any final criteria amendments
and, if affected counterparties choose to implement
documentation changes in accordance with the revised criteria,
following any subsequent grace period during which such changes
are made. Final rating levels will reflect Fitch's assessment of
any documentation changes and the agency's view of their
credibility. The agency estimates that any such RWN actions will
be resolved within six months. Certain affected transactions may
not be placed on RWN, if the counterparty exposure is no longer
seen as material to Fitch's rating opinion.
Fitch will welcome any feedback to its criteria proposals
following the publication of the consultation paper in March.
Following expiry of the feedback period, Fitch expects to
publish the revised criteria by May.