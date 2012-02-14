(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has announced that it will propose amendments to its structured finance (SF) counterparty criteria (see 'Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape' dated 14 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) via an exposure draft to be published in March. At the same time, Fitch will issue a complementary exposure draft for its covered bonds (CVB) counterparty criteria. Fitch does not anticipate changes to its CVB ratings if the proposals are adopted in its criteria.

In the CVB counterparty exposure draft, Fitch plans to propose and seek feedback on an updated treatment of the netting of collateral amounts for individual swap contracts under the same master agreement and the treatment of termination payments ranking pari passu with the covered bondholders.

The SF and CVB counterparty criteria reports should be read together since the proposed amendments to Fitch SF criteria - if adopted - in most cases will also apply to the CVB counterparty criteria.

The CVB counterparty criteria contain guidelines on instances where Fitch analysis differs from the SF criteria, mostly due to the dual nature recourse of the instrument. For instance, Fitch has reflected the recourse to both the issuer and the counterparty in its criteria with less strict treatment applied to external counterparties. No changes are expected to this treatment.

Fitch plans to publish the CVB counterparty criteria consultation paper in March. Following the feedback period, Fitch expects to publish the revised criteria by May.