Feb 14 - German banks' deleveraging and pulling-back from foreign markets, while strengthening the capital and funding of individual lenders, could create structural challenges for the country's banking system as a whole, Fitch believes. These include the potential for domestic credit mispricing and falling prices of foreign assets that remain on the balance sheet.

German banks are, either voluntarily or as a consequence of receiving state aid, sharply cutting the foreign financing they provide while increasing lending to domestic customers. According to Bundesbank data, German banks cut financing for foreign banks and companies by around EUR480bn between the end of 2007 and the end of 2011. In contrast, financing to domestic banks and companies increased by around EUR195bn over the same period.

Shrinking the balance sheet is helping to increase capital ratios and reduce funding needs, which are clearly welcome from a credit perspective in a banking environment challenged by all the uncertainties around the eurozone crisis.

A net influx of around EUR 389bn of domestic non-bank deposits over the same period (after deducting a fall in foreign deposits) is a luxury from a funding viewpoint. However, it creates the problem of how to put those deposits to work in an environment of subdued domestic loan growth. This problem is compounded by sovereign debt investment being a less attractive option for banks' spare cash, either because of higher credit risk relating to countries outside Germany or because of very low returns from investment in domestic sovereign bonds.

We see a risk that this may lead to the mispricing of domestic lending because too much capital and funding will be chasing too little available domestic business. While there is little danger of a bubble, because that would also require strong demand, it could lead to an unattractive risk/return profile for lending through the economic cycle. In the commercial real estate sector, very high refinancing needs should prevent excess credit availability from causing a bubble in the medium term.

Many banks in Germany and in other countries are cutting their cross-border exposure to foreign markets, particular the troubled eurozone countries. This adds to the refinancing constraints and funding costs of foreign borrowers and means the remaining foreign assets on German banks' balance sheets are losing value. In addition, in an export-led economy such as Germany, there is also a risk that cutting lending to foreign borrowers, including banks and sovereigns, could have a knock-on effect in the more medium term on domestic borrowers by reducing the demand for German exports.