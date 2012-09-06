Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Prudential Plc's (Prudential) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and senior unsecured debt at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed Prudential Assurance Company Ltd's (PAC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Prudential's US subsidiaries Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York's (collectively, JNL) IFS ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks on all of the group's Long-term IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation reflects Prudential's continued strong and resilient capital position, operational scale and strong business position in each of its key markets, the UK, the US and Asia. Prudential has strong cash generation and a strategy focused on high-margin products with short pay-back periods and a profitable asset management business.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the company's relatively high exposure to credit risk, longevity risk and adverse policyholder behaviour risk. This exposure includes the rapidly increasing variable annuity business in the US over the past three years.

"Sales on JNL's variable annuity book have been at significantly elevated levels in recent years," said Clara Hughes, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Fitch recognises JNL's track record of pricing discipline and effective risk hedging on this business through economic cycles, but nevertheless views such rapid growth as negative from a credit perspective."

Key rating triggers for a downgrade of Prudential's ratings include the crystallisation of credit risk, longevity risk and adverse policyholder behaviour, or interest coverage falling below 5x-6x. Also, any structural increase in financial leverage is likely to result in downward pressure on the ratings. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

Fitch views JNL as 'core' to the Prudential group (as defined in 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 22 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com) and factors group support into JNL's ratings, which would be lower on a standalone basis.

The rating actions are as follows:

Prudential

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'

Senior debt affirmed at 'A':

GBP250m 5.875% bonds due 2029 (XS0096874671)

GBP300m 6.875% bonds due 2023 (XS0083544212)

GBP250m 3.375% bonds due 2013 (XS0482471306)

Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+':

GBP435m 6.125% subordinated notes due 2031 (XS0140198044)

GBP400m 11.375% subordinated notes due 2039 (XS0431150902)

Perpetual subordinated capital securities affirmed at 'BBB+'

USD1bn 6.5%, undated (XS0170488992)

USD250m 6.75% undated (GB00B02FFZ25)

USD300m 6.5% undated (GB00B0G40271)

USD750m 11.75% undated (XS0439094524)

USD550m 7.75% undated (XS0580467875)

PAC

Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Jackson National Life Insurance Company

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

Surplus notes affirmed at 'A+';

Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+';

Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York

IFS rating affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;

Jackson National Life Global Funding

Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA';

Jackson National Life Funding, LLC

Medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA';