(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 06 - A possible joint venture between four Polish
state-controlled companies will share the risks and speed up the progress of the
country's first nuclear power plant, Fitch Ratings says.
Yesterday, the largest Polish utility PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (PGE;
'BBB+'/Stable) signed a letter of intent with two utilities, TAURON Polska
Energia S.A. (TAURON; 'BBB'/Stable) and ENEA S.A. ('BBB'/Stable), and copper
mining company KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. PGE will continue to lead the project to
build the 3GW nuclear plant, which will cost EUR9bn-12bn according to Fitch's
estimates. The possible JV does not immediately impact the companies' credit
profile because of the back loaded nature of the project.
The Polish government supports the construction of the country's first nuclear
plant, despite Japan's Fukushima accident and Germany's decision to retreat from
nuclear power. The Polish power sector is still reliant on coal-based
generation (about 90% of the country's fuel mix is coal or lignite compared with
the EU average of about 30%), which results in significant exposure to CO2
costs. The government is trying to diversify its power mix to reduce these
costs.
We believe that the direct or indirect government support is likely to be needed
to offset a number of challenges related to the nuclear project. These include
Poland not having an operational track record in nuclear power, relatively low
wholesale power prices which may harm the project's profitability, as well as
volatile and difficult-to-predict CO2 allowance prices. Potential cost-overruns
and delays, as seen in the third-generation nuclear plants under construction in
France and Finland, may also occur. We think that state support could, for
instance, take the form of an electricity price floor that would secure
sufficient cash flows at the plant.
The plant will require substantial investment between 2018 until it is fully
operational in 2025, but there will be limited demand for capex before 2018. The
long time scale and lack of detailed information means this is not yet factored
into the ratings.
Fitch believes that if TAURON's and ENEA's capex related to the potential
nuclear partnership is substantial in relation to their existing long-term
capex, both companies would have some flexibility to adjust their capex, for
example by cancelling or postponing some power generation projects. According to
Fitch's projections, both companies will substantially increase leverage by 2016
due to their large capex and as a result their financial flexibility will
decrease.
The involvement of TAURON and ENEA in the nuclear plant could allow them to
diversify their generation mix away from coal and reduce high exposure to CO2
costs. The partnership may also help both companies mitigate the negative impact
of a likely reduction in the utilisation rates and profitability of coal-fired
plants once the 3GW nuclear plant is fully operational in 2025.