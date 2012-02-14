(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded AyT Automocion II Cofiber's (Cofiber) asset-backed commercial paper's (ABCP) Short-term rating to 'F2sf' from 'F1sf' and removed the Rating Watch Negative which has been in place since 22 December 2011.

The downgrade follows that taken on the conduit's liquidity provider and ultimate guarantor, Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros' (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Cofiber is fully supported by a guarantee facility (contrato de aseguramiento) provided by CECA. Under the guarantee facility, CECA has an obligation to purchase new ABCP notes in the event that ABCP cannot be rolled over for any reason and the facility also guarantees the full repayment of ABCP if a programme liquidation event is triggered. The downgrade therefore reflects the fully dependent nature of the conduit on CECA's Short-term IDR.

Cofiber is a single-seller ABCP programme backed by receivables due from car dealers in Spain that can issue up to a maximum aggregate amount of EUR50m. As at December 2011, the conduit had EUR16m of ABCP outstanding.