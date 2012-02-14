(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded AyT Automocion II
Cofiber's (Cofiber) asset-backed commercial paper's (ABCP)
Short-term rating to 'F2sf' from 'F1sf' and removed the Rating
Watch Negative which has been in place since 22 December 2011.
The downgrade follows that taken on the conduit's liquidity
provider and ultimate guarantor, Confederacion Espanola de Cajas
de Ahorros' (CECA; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') Short-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) (see 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco
Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012
at www.fitchratings.com).
Cofiber is fully supported by a guarantee facility (contrato
de aseguramiento) provided by CECA. Under the guarantee
facility, CECA has an obligation to purchase new ABCP notes in
the event that ABCP cannot be rolled over for any reason and the
facility also guarantees the full repayment of ABCP if a
programme liquidation event is triggered. The downgrade
therefore reflects the fully dependent nature of the conduit on
CECA's Short-term IDR.
Cofiber is a single-seller ABCP programme backed by
receivables due from car dealers in Spain that can issue up to a
maximum aggregate amount of EUR50m. As at December 2011, the
conduit had EUR16m of ABCP outstanding.