CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
Sept 06 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
* Moody's confirmed Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's (Fresenius, "FSE") Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) as well as the Baa3 senior secured bank rating and the Ba1 senior unsecured long term rating. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?