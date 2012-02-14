Feb 14 - Wider credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Avon Products Inc. are signaling intensifying concern, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Avon (reporting earnings today) have widened 45% over the past three months. After pricing in 'BBB' space historically, credit protection on Avon is now trading below investment grade. Meanwhile CDS liquidity for Avon increased slightly, up three rankings to trade in the 34th regional percentile. 'Avon is under increased scrutiny in light of investigations into alleged foreign bribery charges as well as the company's increasing leverage, which is driving spreads wider,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Elsewhere, spreads on Deere & Company (reporting tomorrow) have rallied 39% over the past quarter, far outperforming the broader North America industrials sector (10% tighter). 'Improved market sentiment for Deere & Company comes amid strong demand for farm equipment in the US,' said Allmendinger.

Companies reporting this week include the following:

Apache Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 79 basis points (bps) to 71 bps, a decrease of -10%. The liquidity score on Apache Corporation decreased from 7.99 to 7.28 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 39th percentile to the 27th percentile.