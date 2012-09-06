Sept 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. ------------------- 06-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Feb-2009 B+/B B+/B

10-Jul-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. (TSUKH) reflects the company's weak cost position and the tough conditions in the global steel industry. TSUKH's high debt is also a rating constraint, in our view. Our expectation of strong support from the company's parent, Tata Steel Ltd. (BB/Negative/--), and TSUKH's good market position temper these weaknesses.

TSUKH comprises the European operations of the Tata Steel group (see "Tata Steel Ltd.," published Sept. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).