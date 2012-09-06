Sept 06 -

Overview

-- The merger of Ireland-based reinsurance company Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. with its sister company Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd. is complete.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term ratings on Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd.

-- We are subsequently withdrawing the ratings on Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. because, before it was liquidated, all assets, liabilities, and business were transferred to Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term ratings on Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd., which was renamed Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc upon completion of the merger.

-- The stable outlook on Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc reflects that on Hannover Re Group, given Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc's core status within the group.

Rating Action

On Sept. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Ireland-based reinsurers Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. and Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd. The outlook is stable.

The ratings on Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. were subsequently withdrawn because Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. no longer exists since it was merged with Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd., which has been renamed Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc.

Rationale

Both Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. and Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd. are core operating subsidiaries of Hannover Re Group (core operating entities rated 'AA-/Stable/--').

All assets, liabilities, and business of Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. were transferred to Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd. as a result of the merger, and Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd. was renamed Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc. Prior to this transaction, Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. and Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd. were both reregistered as public limited companies.

The merger of the two entities in Ireland in our view results in no strategic change for Hannover Re Group. We believe Hannover Re Group took this step to use capital more efficiently, realize corporate governance efficiencies, and reduce complexity.

We understand that Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc will offer the same product range, including life, health, and non-life reinsurance business, as Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd. and Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd. did before the merger.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc reflects that on Hannover Re Group, given its core status within the group.

Related Criteria and Research

-- Full analysis on Hannover Re Group, June 19, 2012

-- A New Level Of Enterprise Risk Management Analysis: Methodology For Assessing Insurers' Economic Capital Models, Jan. 24, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd.

Hannover Re (Ireland) Plc (formerly Hannover Life Reassurance Ireland Ltd.)

Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating AA-/Stable/--

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Hannover Reinsurance (Ireland) Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating NR AA-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating NR AA-/Stable/--