Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Willis Engine Securitization Trust II as follows:

--$390,000,000 class 2012-A term notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'Willis Engine Securitization Trust II,' dated Sept. 4, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site. The presale report details how Fitch addresses the key rating drivers which are summarized below.

Key Rating Drivers

Quality of Engine Portfolio: The pool is comprised of a majority of high-quality engines, supporting in-production, in-demand aircraft types with long expected remaining useful lives.

Technological Risk Related to Trust Assets: Despite their current popularity, the majority of the pool engines support narrowbody aircraft which face replacement programs in the latter half of this decade. Fitch expects that the large operator bases for, and long lead time to replace these assets will partially mitigate this risk.

Cyclicality of the Commercial Aviation Industry: Commercial aviation has historically been subject to significant cyclicality stemming from macroeconomic downturns. These periods are typically marked by reduced asset utilization, values and lease rates. Fitch's analysis assumes multiple periods of significant volatility in asset values and lease rates over the life of the transaction.

Poor Borrower Credit Quality: The majority of the leases in the WEST II portfolio are extended to unrated lessees, while commercial air carriers tend to be weak credits. Fitch assumed unrated lessees performed consistent with a 'B' rating to reflect their potentially poor default performance.

Structure, Credit Enhancement, and Cash Flow Stress Results: Credit enhancement (CE) for the transaction is primarily comprised of overcollateralization. Interest payments on the class A notes are supported by a dedicated liquidity facility and other reserve accounts will be established to support the expenses of the trust as needed.

Heavy Servicer Reliance: The performance of the transaction is dependent on the servicer to remarket the engines after lease expiry, underwrite new leases, and ensure engine maintenance, among other responsibilities. This reliance is further increased by the preponderance of short-term leases in the portfolio. Fitch believes WLFC to be a capable servicer, which is supported by the historical performance on the WLFC managed portfolio and the prior WEST securitization.