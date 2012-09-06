Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed KB Home's (NYSE: KBH) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and senior unsecured rating at 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

The change in the Outlook to Stable largely reflects the following events:

--The 2012 housing recovery although moderate is clearly stronger than was anticipated in 2011;

--KBH is successfully mining the trade up market and de-emphasizing entry level (as reflected in the 8% increase in average sales price so far in 2012);

--The South Edge legal issues and liabilities have been dealt with;

--Operating and financial comparisons so far in 2012 are much improved (especially unit dollar backlog, gross profit margin, EBITDA and homebuilding and corporate pretax loss);

--And perhaps most importantly the company has been successful so far in refinancing a substantial portion of the $1 billion of debt that was scheduled to mature in 2014 and 2015.

However, the company does continue to lag its peers in certain operational and financial categories.

The ratings for KBH are also based on the company's geographic diversity, customer and product focus, conservative building practices and effective utilization of return on invested capital criteria as a key element of its operating model. The company did a good job in reducing its inventory exposure and generating positive operating cash flow during this severe industry downturn. Since its peak in the third quarter of 2006, homebuilding debt has been reduced from $7.89 billion to $1.69 billion currently (pro forma). So far KBH has been relatively conservative in committing to incremental land purchase and should not become stressed so long as it maintains its minimum return parameters for real estate that it purchases. If the economy and housing were to experience a double dip downturn in 2012 or 2013, KBH has access to the liquidity to sustain itself, primarily utilizing its current cash position and possibly monetizing its South Edge real estate.

Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012. However, national housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year (yoy) comparisons have been solidly positive on a consistent basis. However, month to month the national statistics (single-family starts, new home, and existing home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below expectations. In any case, year to date these housing metrics are well above 2011 levels. As Fitch has noted in the past, recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.

Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since early spring but still assume only a moderate rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly growing economy with relatively similar distressed home sales competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 12%, while new home sales increase approximately 10.5% and existing home sales grow 5.6%. Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.

The ratings also reflect KBH's business model and marketing prowess. The ratings take into account the company's current primary exposure to entry-level and to a lesser degree first-step trade-up housing (the deepest segments of the market), its leadership role in constructing energy efficient homes, its reemphasis of the value-engineered Open Series of home designs, its conservative building practices, utilization of return on invested capital criteria as a key element of its operating model and its capital structure.

KBH employs what it labels as the KBnxt operational business model. This strategy includes regular detailed product preference surveys, primarily acquisition of developed and entitled land in markets with high growth potential, generally commencement of construction of a home only after a purchase contract has been signed, establishment of an even-flow production, pricing homes to compete with existing homes, and utilizing design centers to customize homes to the preferences of home buyers. Also, KBH strives to be among the top five builders or, in very large markets, top 10 homebuilders in order to have access to the best land and subcontractors.

Most of KBH's communities now feature the 'Open Series' product designs which have been value engineered to reduce production costs and cycle times, enabling the company to more effectively compete on price with existing homes in the current market. Also, KBH is one of a handful of public builders aggressively marketing energy efficient homes as a way of differentiating its homes from other builders' product and existing homes for sale.

The company maintains a 7.4-year supply of lots (based on last 12 months deliveries), 73.3% of which are owned and the balance controlled through options. (The options share of total lots controlled is down sharply over the past six years as the company has written off substantial numbers of options.)

KBH's most recent credit metrics, while improving in certain cases, remain stressed. Debt to capitalization was 81.1% as of May 31, 2012, up from 78.2% at year-end 2011. Net debt to capitalization was 77.4%, up from 72.5% as of Nov. 30, 2011. Debt to LTM EBITDA, excluding real estate impairments, was 28.0x times (x) and was 37.0x at the end of 2011. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 24.2x at the conclusion of the 2012 second quarter and 21.7x a year earlier. Adjusted interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012 and 0.9x as of May 31, 2011, while FFO interest coverage was 0.5x as of May 31, 2012, down from 0.7x the prior year. The gross inventory has been stable in 2012 and 2011 at 0.7x. The sales value of backlog represented 40% of construction debt at the conclusion of the 2012 second quarter, up from 30% a year ago.

KBH's unrestricted cash and equivalent was sharply reduced during the past year and a half from $904.4 million at Nov. 30, 2010 to $415 million at Nov. 30, 2011 and $314.3 million at May 31, 2012. The reduction in cash position largely resulted from land and development spending, repayment of maturing senior notes and other debt and $251.9 million in payments relating to legal matters surrounding the South Edge, LLC joint venture. The company currently has adequate liquidity to fund working capital and debt service. The challenge in 2012 will be to absorb annual interest expense of about $130 million and manage land and development expenditures to a level that does not meaningfully deplete the current cash position.

The company reported $89.9 million negative cash flow from operations (CFFO) during the first half of 2012 despite positive CFFO of $19.7 million for the second quarter. On a LTM basis CFFO was a negative $166.1 million. For all of fiscal 2012, Fitch expects KBH to be $50 - 75 million cash flow negative. The company is likely to spend about $550 million on land and development this year. It expended $553 million in 2011 and $478 million in 2010.

KBH terminated its revolving credit facility, effective March 31, 2010. Consistent with Fitch's comment on certain homebuilders' termination and reduction of revolving credit facilities, in the absence of a revolving credit line, a consistently higher level of cash and equivalents than was typical should be maintained on the balance sheet, especially in these still uncertain times.

As of May 31, 2012, KBH had an investment of $121.4 million in eight unconsolidated joint ventures (JVs). These JVs have no debt.

During the 2011 fourth quarter, the bankruptcy and lender-related legal matters concerning South Edge, LLC and KBH's obligations with respect to those matters were essentially resolved. A $6.6 million gain on loan guaranty during the fourth quarter reflected the consummation of a consensual plan of reorganization of South Edge, LLC that was confirmed by a bankruptcy court in November 2011 and included, among other things, the satisfaction of a limited several repayment guaranty the company provided to the administrative agent for the lenders to South Edge, LLC. In connection with the reorganization plan and the settlement of other South Edge-related legal matters, KBH made payments of $251.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order activity, debt levels, free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash position.

Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in housing is maintained and is meaningfully better than Fitch's current outlook, KB Home shows continuous improvement in credit metrics, and maintains a healthy liquidity position. Negative rating actions could occur if the housing recovery is not sustained and the company steps up its land and development spending prematurely, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly cash flow from operations and a diminished liquidity position below $350 million. Underperforming operating metrics could also contribute to a rating action.

Fitch affirms KB Home as follows:

--IDR at 'B+';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'B+/RR4'.

The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.

The Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR4' on KBH's senior unsecured notes indicates average recovery prospects for holders of these debt issues. KBH's exposure to claims made pursuant to performance bonds and joint venture debt and the possibility that part of these contingent liabilities would have a claim against the company's assets were considered in determining the recovery for the unsecured debtholders. Fitch applied a liquidation value analysis for these RRs.