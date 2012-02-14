Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings-Chicago-14 February, 2012: U.S.
corporate pension plan funding gaps will continue to widen due
to a combination of discount rate declines and weak asset
returns, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch expects cash pension contributions to rise in 2012 as
the plunge in discount rates and relatively weak equity market
returned cause pension underfunding to increase. Absent a strong
equity market recovery, contributions will remain elevated in
the coming years given the expected deterioration in plan
funding.
In its report, Fitch analyzed the pension plans of 14
companies across various sectors rated 'BBB-' or below by Fitch.
Each of the companies has pension plan funding of 80% or less,
pension liabilities equalizing or exceeding $1 billion, and has
estimated outflow to their pension plans in the latest fiscal
year that was 10% or more of pre-contribution funds from
operations.
Fitch notes that although many companies have some
flexibility to increase contributions, others are less
fortunate. Companies with weakly funded plans that face higher
levels of contributions will not see pressures abate over the
coming years.
Furthermore, funding challenges at minimally required levels
are greater for companies with weaker credit profiles and
materially underfunded plans.
The report provides additional details regarding the pension
plans of the 14 highlighted companies in Fitch's sample. The
data is of each company's last 10-K filing, the last time such
pension data was disclosed.
The full report 'Pension Contributions on Upswing' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
