Sept 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Haven Funding Plc's (Haven) GBP273.3m notes at 'AAsf' with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance, which remains in line with the agency's expectations. In Fitch's opinion, the income generated by the charged property portfolios alone is currently consistent with a full redemption of the notes by their legal final maturity.

As of March 2012, net income from charged properties were comfortably in excess of minimum requirements for all but three of the smaller housing associations (HA; representing 8%, 1% and 1% of the loans in the transaction, respectively), which pass the test by only a narrow margin. The minimum level required for the net property income is strictly commensurate with the redemption of the notes by legal final maturity under an income growth rate assumption of 1% per annum; and given the absence of loan cross-collateralisation, any loan loss would result in a loss under the notes. However, Fitch believes that the risk on these assets is sufficiently mitigated by the recourse to the relevant HA, the availability of further property collateral for pledge as claimed by each relevant HA and the strong institutional support for HAs.

In addition, each HA is required to maintain a debt service reserve at a level commensurate with around one year of debt service. Fitch considers such reserves enable the timely payment of interest and principal if, as a result of net rental income at certain HAs becoming insufficient, property portfolios are restructured or merged with stronger HAs. As of March 2012, all HAs had funded their respective reserves at the minimum required level.

Haven closed in 1997 and is a secured lending provided to various HAs in the UK. As at end-March 2012, there were 10 HA borrowers: Hyde HA Limited, Bromford Group, Metropolitan HA Limited, Sanctuary HA Limited, Hanover HA Limited, First Wessex, Swaythling Housing Society Limited, A2 Dominion Homes, Cheviot HA Limited and Portal HA Limited. The notes are secured on 10 loans granted to the HAs.