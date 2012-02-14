(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Country Ceiling for Costa Rica as follows:

--Foreign currency IDR at 'BB+';

--Local currency IDR at 'BB+';

--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'B';

--Country ceiling at 'BBB-'.

The Rating Outlook remains Stable.

Costa Rica's 'BB+' ratings are supported by its institutional strength and favorable social indicators. A history of political and macroeconomic stability combined with a skilled labor force continues to attract foreign direct investment and foster the development of highly competitive export-oriented industries.

Costa Rica's ratings are constrained by the country's narrow and pro-cyclical revenue base and expenditure rigidities which limit its fiscal flexibility. The authorities' inability to pass revenue-enhancing reforms is undermining the country's ability to proceed on faster fiscal consolidation. The recent set back in passing the tax reform highlights the continued political gridlock on this issue.

Costa Rica's fiscal deficits have deteriorated since the global financial crisis as the government used its fiscal space to stimulate the economy. In the context of moderate economic growth and in the absence of a revenue-enhancing reform, Fitch expects fiscal deficits to remain relatively high, averaging 4.6% of GDP over the next two years.

'The need to broaden the tax base has gained importance as the country faces important spending pressures in infrastructure and security sectors,' said Lucila Broide, Director in Fitch's Sovereign Group.

'While Costa Rica's low indebtness relative to peers (30.8% compared with 40.3% for the 'BB' median) gives it some space to deal with fiscal pressures, in the absence of a tax reform, government debt could increase to nearly 40% of GDP by 2015,' Broide added.

However, Fitch notes that continued financing flexibility, improved currency composition of government debt and the country's structural strengths support its higher debt tolerance and mitigate concerns regarding increasing government indebtedness.

Fitch expects a relatively good 3.8% average growth rate over the forecast period driven by the continued recovery in foreign direct investment flows. Risks to economic activity primarily stem from renewed weakness in the United States, the major destination of Costa Rica's exports, and an escalation of the eurozone debt crisis. Uncertainty surrounding the passage of the tax reform could also place pressure on interest rates and weigh on consumer confidence.

Inflation of 4.7% in 2011 marked the third consecutive year at single digits and within the official target of 5% ? 100bps. Fitch expects inflation to average 5.7% over the forecast period.

'While cyclical factors have played a role in the disinflation process, a strong commitment to transition to an inflation targeting regime and a more flexible exchange rate have increased credibility in the country's monetary framework and improved inflation expectations,' said Broide.

Fitch expects the current account deficit to be fully financed by FDI over the next two years, providing relative stability to the exchange rate. The bulk of investments will likely continue in the high-tech sector, but back office service, medical equipment and tourism sectors will increasingly attract new investments.

In addition, Costa Rica's external solvency ratios remain stronger than peers. Costa Rica has remained a net sovereign and overall external creditor for the last 8 years. However, international liquidity remains weaker than 'BB' rated peers. An active foreign exchange reserve accumulation program by the central bank partly balances concerns about the still high financial dollarisation and limited exchange rate flexibility.

A further expansion of the revenue base that enhances fiscal flexibility and improves the government debt dynamics will be positively viewed by Fitch. Additional strengthening of the monetary and exchange rate frameworks will be beneficial for the credit. Conversely, Costa Rica's creditworthiness could be negatively affected if sustained large fiscal deficits lead to a marked deterioration in debt dynamics. A sharp erosion of international liquidity and a disorderly exchange rate adjustment could be also negative.