(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd's (Bank of Cyprus; 'BB+'/Negative /'B') Cypriot mortgage covered bonds a 'BBB-' rating. The EUR1bn covered bonds issued under the bank's EUR5bn programme are secured by Cypriot residential mortgage loans (Cypriot Pool) and represent direct and unconditional obligations of Bank of Cyprus.

Separately, under the same programme, there are currently EUR700m covered bonds (Greek Pool) outstanding rated 'BBB-'/RWN and secured by Greek residential mortgage assets. The aggregate EUR1.7bn bonds under the two series are respectively secured by the Cypriot Pool and the Greek Pool with no cross-collateralisation provision in place. The bonds are issued under Cyprus's dedicated covered bond framework and regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus.