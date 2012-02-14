Feb 14 - Earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand as well as
floods in Thailand and Queensland meant that 2011 saw the
highest-ever insured losses from natural catastrophes, with
approximately 70% of expected reinsurance claims coming from the
Asia-Pacific region. The nature of these events has meant that
it has taken considerably longer for reinsurers to determine
accurate loss estimates, compared with traditional catastrophe
regions, such as the US and Western Europe.
The Thai floods were not as rare as other natural
catastrophes in the region and therefore it might have been
expected that reinsurers would have had accurate estimates of
the loss more quickly. The tsunami that hit the northeast coast
of Japan is considered a once in a millennium event, whereas the
Thai floods are thought to be a one-in-50 year event.
The doubling of the insured loss estimates for the Thai
floods since December, to USD15bn-20bn from USD8bn-11bn,
highlights the difficulty of assessing losses in often remote
locations. It also suggests that many reinsurance companies have
a less detailed understanding of the potential scale and nature
of losses that can arise in certain regions within Asia,
compared with established Western insurance markets.
Early estimates for US hurricane damage, for instance, are
often close to the final number. One possible explanation is the
limited accuracy of catastrophe model simulations for the
Asia-Pacific region, which are seeing increased use by the
industry.
Fitch believes that the 2011 Asia-Pacific loss events have
provided the reinsurance industry with a wake-up call as it
diversifies insurance portfolios. The importance of better
understanding the specific risks faced when underwriting new
risks in emerging insurance markets is a key ingredient to
success.
As Fitch undertakes its assessment of reinsurers' ratings,
part of the agency's analytical focus is directed to assessing
the quality of underwriting and risk management techniques
employed by individual companies.