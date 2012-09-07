(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 -

Overview

-- We consider that Qantas' business risk profile has weakened because of the structural changes affecting the airline's international business over the past few years.

-- We view Qantas' recently announced partnership with Emirates Airlines to be a positive development.

-- However, material benefits from the partnership may take some time to eventuate due to the magnitude of Qantas' losses over the past few years and the increasing industry risk.

-- We therefore have lowered our corporate credit rating on Qantas to 'BBB-/A-3', from 'BBB/A-2', and our senior unsecured debt issue ratings on Qantas to 'BBB-', from 'BBB'.

-- At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the strength of Qantas' domestic operations and our expectation that Qantas will maintain its strong liquidity position.

-- In addition, we expect Qantas' earnings in its international operations to improve, due to the benefits from the initiatives implemented by the group.

Rating Action

On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. to 'BBB-/A-3', from 'BBB/A-2'. We also lowered our senior unsecured debt ratings on Qantas to 'BBB-', from 'BBB'. At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 7, 2012. The outlook is stable.