(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 -
Overview
-- We consider that Qantas' business risk profile has weakened because of
the structural changes affecting the airline's international business over the
past few years.
-- We view Qantas' recently announced partnership with Emirates Airlines
to be a positive development.
-- However, material benefits from the partnership may take some time to
eventuate due to the magnitude of Qantas' losses over the past few years and
the increasing industry risk.
-- We therefore have lowered our corporate credit rating on Qantas to
'BBB-/A-3', from 'BBB/A-2', and our senior unsecured debt issue ratings on
Qantas to 'BBB-', from 'BBB'.
-- At the same time, we have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the strength of Qantas' domestic
operations and our expectation that Qantas will maintain its strong liquidity
position.
-- In addition, we expect Qantas' earnings in its international
operations to improve, due to the benefits from the initiatives implemented by
the group.
Rating Action
On Sept. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. to 'BBB-/A-3', from
'BBB/A-2'. We also lowered our senior unsecured debt ratings on Qantas to
'BBB-', from 'BBB'. At the same time, we have removed the ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on June 7,
2012. The outlook is stable.