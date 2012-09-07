(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 -
Ratings -- Qantas Airways Ltd. ------------------------------------ 07-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Air
transportation,
scheduled
Mult. CUSIP6: 74726M
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Sep-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
17-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
14-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$450 mil 5.125% nts due 06/20/2013 BBB- 07-Sep-2012
AUD1.245 bil Loan Note Facility tranches due
2010, 2011, 2014 BBB- 07-Sep-2012
US$513.6 mil 6.05% nts due 04/15/2016 BBB- 07-Sep-2012
AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 03/04/1999: sr
unsecd BBB-/NR 28-Jun-1999
AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 03/04/1999: S-T
debt A-3 07-Sep-2012