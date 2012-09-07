(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had assigned its 'A' long-term
debt rating to Electric Power Development Co. Ltd.'s (J-Power; A/Negative/--) JPY20
billion, series 34 five-year domestic senior unsecured straight bonds, due Sept. 20, 2017. The
coupon rate is 0.592%.
J-Power is Japan's largest wholesale electricity provider, supplying
electricity to Japan's 10 major electric power companies (EPCOs). J-Power
supplies electricity generated at its hydroelectric and thermal power plants,
through a nationwide network of transmission trunk lines that link most
regions of Japan. The company plays an extremely important role in maintaining
a stable electricity supply network throughout Japan.
Our ratings on J-Power reflect its crucial position in the electric power
supply system in Japan. The company maintains stable earnings and cash flow,
underpinned by long-term, guaranteed contracts to sell electricity to Japan's
EPCOs, coupled with high competitiveness on wholesale electricity prices. A
low level of risk in J-Power's overseas electricity business and stability in
its financing capabilities are strengths for the ratings, in our opinion. On
the other hand, in our view, J-Power's business depends on the EPCOs and its
crucial role in maintaining its transmission network. In addition, we think
J-Power may take at least a year to resume construction of its Ohma nuclear
power plant and that completion of the plant will likely be delayed a year or
two. We see the company's heavier debt burden as a constraint on the ratings
on the company.
The ratings on J-Power reflect our opinion that there is a "moderate"
likelihood of the government providing the company with timely and sufficient
extraordinary support if it were to experience financial distress.
