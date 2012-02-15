(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - The new Croatian government's proposed fiscal and structural reforms present a mixed picture so far, Fitch Ratings says.

The Croatian government's proposed HRK3.4bn ($589m) of expenditure cuts, announced in this week's 2012 budget, is encouraging given the need for fiscal consolidation. Cutting expenditure marks a difference from previous governments and it sends a message that the current pace of public debt growth is not sustainable.

However, the planned cuts are less than the HRK4.6bn outlined by the government in late January, and risk being seen as diluted as a result. The Croatian government's GDP growth forecast of 0.8% in 2012 is also optimistic, in our view (we assume a contraction of 1% in 2012).

There are some signs of early progress on structural reform, for example in raising the VAT rate (to 25% from 23%) from March 1 and cutting social security contributions to ease the tax burden on businesses and foreign investors. This could encourage FDI (Croatia has a poor recent track record in attracting FDI) and so diversify Croatia's export base.

But Croatia's economy suffers from significant supply-side bottlenecks; without addressing these, potential GDP growth will remain weak and this will pose a threat to the country's fiscal adjustment and its debt dynamics. The government needs to address significant structural issues, including its rigid labour market, where its plans remain unclear.

We rate Croatia 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook. We will assess the proposed fiscal and structural measures, and any additional steps or more detailed implementation information. We expect to conclude our review of the rating by the end of the first quarter.