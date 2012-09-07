(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Servicom SA (Servicom) Long-term and Short-term
National Ratings of 'B(tun)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Servicom's ratings are constrained by the group's limited scale as a small
business engaged in the construction sector in Tunisia (including telecom
network deployment), compared to Fitch rated peers both within Tunisia and
internationally. Nevertheless, the business has performed reasonably well in
recent challenging years, both in terms of global trends and uncertain times in
Tunisia itself. Improving funds from operations (FFO) generation and moderate
capital expenditure requirements have allowed management to effectively
deleverage its financial profile. Whilst the company's expansion strategy both
within Tunisia and across North Africa may offer further opportunities for
growth, the business faces heightened levels of political and economic risks in
the region. The ratings are also limited by the volatility of the construction
industry, its high competition level, Servicom's small market share and the
collection delays derived from having the government and government entities as
the main counterparties.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Servicom will manage to
maintain a net adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio around 3.5x and FFO interest coverage
ratio around 3x.
Fitch believes the business will require material further capital increases to
sustain its level of growth and the company has clearly already recognised this
in 2009 when it undertook a listing in the Tunis Stock Exchange. Fitch remains
concerned with how the business will fund this growth strategy in terms of
capital expenditures, possible acquisitions and consequent increases in working
capital requirements. Fitch expects the business to maintain negative cash flow
from operations and free cash flow over the coming years and with Servicom's
reliance on short term bank funding refinance risk and liquidity will remain
significant concerns.
Servicom leverage is moderate with a net adjusted debt/EBITDA of 3.2x at FYE11
and the agency expects leverage to remain below 4x over the forecast period. The
debt issued by the holding and operating company Servicom SA is guaranteed by
the group's founder, Mr Zarkouna, and the debt issued by Servitra and Servitrade
is guaranteed by the holding company Servicom SA.
In 2011 Servicom reported sales and EBITDA of TND26m and TND3m respectively
compared to TND23m and TND3m in 2010. Such performance evidences the positive
performance of the telecom and distribution divisions (like for like growth of
29% and 10% respectively) which offset the decline of the construction division
(-7%). Servicom's EBITDA margin has declined to 11.9% in 2011 from 13.1% in 2010
due to the decline of the construction division, the main contributor to the
group's consolidated EBITDA. Servicom generated TND1.9m FFO yet heavy working
capital needs resulted in negative cash flow from operations (CFO).
Servicom SA was founded in 2003 as a telecom network contractor for its main
client Tunisie Telecom and has since then developed towards public
infrastructure. The group has around 240 employees and three main business
divisions: Servitra (sewage and wastewater treatment, road concessions and
building construction), Servitrade for distribution of 'HITACHI' air
conditioning systems and 'ORONA' and 'SJEC' elevators and Servicom for
telecommunication.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Improved liquidity
- Proven capacity to sustain growth and widen operating scale while maintaining
leverage at current level
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Weakening order book
- Sustained decline in operating profitability
- Increase in leverage beyond 4x
